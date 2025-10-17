Slovak Prime Minister confirms support for Ukraine's sovereignty, but advocates for Putin-Trump negotiations

Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that Slovakia supports the independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine. He said this addressing Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko during the opening of joint intergovernmental Ukrainian-Slovak consultations, UNN reports.

Frankly, there are many topics on which the Slovak and Ukrainian governments have different opinions. But that's life... Therefore, today we have the opportunity to communicate together, tête-à-tête, about things that not only unite us, but also about how to advance what we don't have a common opinion on and look for some reasonable solutions. But one thing is 100%, Madam Prime Minister - the government of the Slovak Republic supports the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, its territorial integrity. Our primary interest is the end of the war and the cessation of escalation. - Fico stated.

He noted that from the Slovak side and their point of view, it is very important to achieve a just, lasting peace.

We are neighbors, and neighbors should live in good conditions, help each other, especially when one of the neighbors needs help. - Fico said.

In addition, he stated that he supports a meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Hungary.

We fully support such a meeting (between Putin and Trump in Hungary – ed.). The Slovak government offers any assistance to our partners. - Fico said.

Addition

In August, the Slovak Prime Minister stated that he supports Ukraine's accession to the European Union, but not to NATO. Fico, after a teleconference with EU leaders, emphasized that without resolving issues of "territorial changes," it would be difficult, from his point of view, to move forward in an attempt to agree on a ceasefire and establish peace in Ukraine.

In addition, Fico called for security guarantees for Russia.