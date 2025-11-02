$42.080.01
Musician
Donald Trump
Mykola Leontovych
Pete Hegseth
Xi Jinping
Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
United States
Odesa Oblast
Zaporizhzhia
Technology
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Heating

Six people, including two children, were killed in Russian shelling in Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1530 views

Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region resulted in the deaths of four people, including two children aged 11 and 14, and injuries to seven. In Odesa region, a drone attack caused the deaths of two civilians and injuries to three, as well as the ignition of five trucks.

Six people, including two children, were killed in Russian shelling in Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions

Russians launched strikes on Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions, resulting in significant destruction. In addition, six people were killed, including two children, UNN writes with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

On the evening of November 1, Russian military launched a combined missile and UAV attack on the civilian infrastructure of the Pishchanska territorial community of the Samarivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region.

- the report says.

It is reported that four people were killed as a result of the attack, including two children, aged 11 and 14. Seven more people were injured. In addition, a store, residential buildings and cars were damaged.

In Odesa region, on the night of November 2, Russian invaders attacked Izmail district with attack drones. Five trucks caught fire in an open parking lot. As a result of this attack, two civilians were killed and three more were injured.

Prosecutors are documenting the consequences of yet another war crime against the civilian population committed by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Criminal proceedings have been initiated on the fact of war crimes (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- reported the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Addition

In Kherson, a residential building caught fire after artillery shelling. During the extinguishing, the Russians attacked a fire truck with a drone, but the rescuers were not injured.

Russian invaders launched strikes on Mykolaiv and Poltava region on November 1.

As a result of the missile attack on Mykolaiv, there are wounded. Services are working

- Kim wrote.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Poltava Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Mykolaiv
Kherson