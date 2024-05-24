Six more children returned from the occupied territory of Kherson region

Three families with 6 children - 5 girls and 1 boy - were evacuated from the occupied territory of Kherson region. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, according to UNN.

Three families with 5 girls and 1 boy, aged 1 to 9 years, were evacuated from the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region. According to the parents, living under occupation became too difficult. In the absence of Russian passports, they had no right to see doctors or get a job - Prokudin wrote on social media.

According to him, in order to exert psychological pressure and intimidation, the Russian military constantly searched their homes, which intimidated the children. This attitude and fear for the future became the impetus for the decision to leave.

"All the families are now safe and receive the necessary medical and psychological assistance," Prokudin said.

He said that since the beginning of 2024, 94 children have been taken out of the temporarily occupied Kherson region.

Addendum

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets statedthat positive news on the issue of the return of children is possible this week.