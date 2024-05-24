Six more children returned from the occupied territory of Kherson region

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 32888 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 99372 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143255 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147983 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243225 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172710 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164267 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148142 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221777 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112997 views

Popular news
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 52984 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 72676 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109602 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 45167 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 79375 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243225 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221777 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208151 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:13 PM • 234095 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221124 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 32888 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 23259 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 28809 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109602 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112367 views
Six more children returned from the occupied territory of Kherson region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18931 views

Three families with 6 children aged 1 to 9 were returned from the Russian-occupied territory of Kherson region.

Three families with 6 children - 5 girls and 1 boy - were evacuated from the occupied territory of Kherson region. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, according to UNN.

Three families with 5 girls and 1 boy, aged 1 to 9 years, were evacuated from the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region. According to the parents, living under occupation became too difficult. In the absence of Russian passports, they had no right to see doctors or get a job

- Prokudin wrote on social media.

According to him, in order to exert psychological pressure and intimidation, the Russian military constantly searched their homes, which intimidated the children. This attitude and fear for the future became the impetus for the decision to leave.

"All the families are now safe and receive the necessary medical and psychological assistance," Prokudin said.

He said that since the beginning of 2024, 94 children have been taken out of the temporarily occupied Kherson region.

Addendum

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets statedthat positive news on the issue of the return of children is possible this week.

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar
khersonKherson

