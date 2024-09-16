Sinegubov on KAB hit in Kharkiv: 29 residential buildings damaged

As a result of the strike on Kharkiv, 29 residential buildings and more than 1,100 windows were damaged, and several businesses were destroyed in the region. This was stated by the head of the RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, during a telethon, UNN reports.

In total, 29 residential buildings were damaged in the area of the KAB hit, and about 1,100 windows were smashed. The operational services are currently repairing everything. We have to carry out prompt repairs - Syniehubov said.

According to him, there were also hits to civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv district, Dergachi direction and Northern direction. There is destruction of private houses and businesses.

"The damaged building in Kharkiv will be examined to see if the structure is intact. Several floors, in fact 4 floors, have been destroyed," he added.

Syniehubov said that about 40 people were evacuated from the damaged building, 14 of them applied for temporary accommodation, and all of them have been resettled.

The number of casualties in Kharkiv increased to 43 due to enemy shelling.