We are waiting for the lunar eclipse: astrologer told us about its impact on our lives

Astrological eclipses are major astronomical events that have a profound impact on both the personal lives of each of us and global events. On September 18, a lunar eclipse awaits us. About how it will affect us UNN told professional astrologer Xenia Basilenko.

Astrological eclipses occur twice a year, usually as a pair of eclipses: solar and lunar, less often as three eclipses two weeks apart. These periods can make adjustments in our lives, correct mistakes, and sometimes offer challenging but important lessons - an astrologer told me.

Bazilenko noted that during the period of eclipses it is not recommended to start new projects, solve important issues, make large purchases or make significant commitments.

“These events can create instability, and trying to start something new may not yield the expected results. If for some reason you are forced to act, realize that the outcome may not be what you planned,” the astrologer added.

In her opinion, the best approach during this period is to focus on current responsibilities, take care of yourself and others, and work on your own health and spiritual development. This is a good time for self-reflection and to meditatively dive into exploring your own emotions and inner state.

On September 18 at 5:44 Kiev time there will be a lunar eclipse in the sign of Pisces. This eclipse will have a significant impact on our subconscious and emotional state. Psychological effects may be especially strong in people with sensitive psyches, such as the elderly, children and those who are prone to emotional distress. During this period, increased anxiety, anger and irritability can be observed, as well as a deterioration in sleep and general physical condition - an astrologer told me.

According to Basilenko, keeping calm and careful attitude to oneself and others will be especially important. The state that will be formed during this period may persist for six months until the next lunar eclipse. Therefore, this time provides a unique opportunity to work on yourself and your destiny.

What an astrologer recommends

Analyze your fears and worries, perhaps with the help of a psychologist.

Let go of heavy worries and grievances against yourself.

Use the power of the lunar eclipse to get rid of bad habits starting September 18. The power of the eclipse can promote long-term changes in mental and physical habits.

Inculcate good habits such as following a sleep schedule, exercising, eating right, regular spiritual practices and positive thinking.

Changing your environment can also have a positive impact. Avoid socializing with toxic people and avoid negative news. Collective support and a positive attitude contribute to successful coping and a healthy and comfortable community.

“The horoscope for this eclipse predicts excessive emotional and psychological turmoil. The Moon will be in the sign of Pisces, which is mystical and spiritual, in conjunction with Neptune, the planet ruling this sign. These astrological aspects intensify the impact of the eclipse, leading to the following possible events for the next six months,” the astrologer believes.

Negative consequences:

Increased fears, anxiety and mental health problems;

Lack of clarity, more questions than answers;

Increased migration flows and new emigration laws;

Problems in religious spheres, disclosure of scandals and unflattering secrets;

Activation of secret sects and shadow business, as well as the growth of shadow finance;

Inflation and possible outbreaks of new epidemics;

Temporary isolation of people for a variety of reasons;

Increased deception and fraud, including through the media;

The possibility of secret riots, conspiracies and assassination attempts on political leaders;

The growth of espionage, but at the same time strengthening the work of special services, uncovering criminal schemes;

Oil and gas conflicts and disputes, as well as dirty geopolitical games and secret political alliances;

Uncertainty in international relations, secret changes in influences and alliances;

Water-related natural disasters: storms, hail, water pollution, mud flows, flooding and tsunamis.

Positive changes:

Increased intuition to help navigate difficult situations;

Increased mutual support and charitable assistance between countries;

Developing care for children, people with disabilities and people with mental health problems, creating new programs and treatments;

Unleashing creativity and the emergence of meaningful works of art;

Deeply redefining the meaning of life, developing faith and spiritual directions;

Emergence of new spiritual leaders and teachers, interest in psychology and astrology;

Predominance of mental and spiritual priorities over material ones, strong spiritual growth;

“Overall, for those who choose the path of kindness, caring and inner acceptance of situations, this period can be a time of deep realization and personal transformation. Overcoming difficulties can promote positive change and improved karma. Astrology teaches us that difficulties often serve as a catalyst for our transformation and significant inner and outer growth,” says astrologer Ksenia Basilenko.

