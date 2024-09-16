ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Internal changes will take place: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for September 16 - 22

Internal changes will take place: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for September 16 - 22

Kyiv  •  UNN

On September 18, there will be a lunar eclipse in the sign of Pisces, which will affect the subconscious and emotions. Astrologer Ksenia Bazilenko told about internal changes and opportunities for each sign of the Zodiac for the period from September 16 to 22.

On September 18 at 5:44 Kiev time there will be a lunar eclipse in the sign of Pisces. This eclipse will have a significant impact on our subconscious and emotional state. Representatives of many signs of the Zodiac will experience internal changes, about this especially for readers UNN in the astrological forecast for the period from September 16 to 22 told professional astrologer Xenia Basilenko. 

Aries

For you, this eclipse may bring a release from the past. You will have an opportunity to get rid of fears, feelings of loneliness and accumulated inner problems. This time is suitable for rethinking what is happening and finding a new meaning in life. Your intuition will be a faithful assistant in finding the right solutions. The eclipse can also push you to spiritual practices and creative self-expression - you may find a new hobby. During the next six months you will have a strong desire to travel or even emigrate, and such opportunities may arise.

Taurus

This eclipse will force you to change internally and become stronger. You will have an overwhelming desire to change your life, which can lead to discovering new resources, developing new projects and plans that will lead to great opportunities. You will be able to successfully change jobs, renew your team, introduce new projects or even start your own business. Directions related to new technologies will be especially successful. Friends will play an important role in your life. If you don't have people close to you in spirit, it is now that you will be able to find them. Don't be afraid to accept inner changes - they will definitely affect your outer world.

Gemini

This eclipse can affect your inner ambitions, which will develop into great success. You will be able to prove yourself, achieve significant social opportunities and raise your profile. A fortunate job change or significant career advancement is possible. Your self-confidence will increase and you will be able to develop useful habits. Organization and self-discipline will be key for you. In the next six months, there may be changes related to real estate acquisition or relocation.

Crawfish

The eclipse may stimulate you to seek a new identity and self-discovery. This is a time of spiritual and intellectual growth, which may lead to a decision to pursue an education that will open up new life perspectives for you. Your social activities will be a success and your desire to help others will open up opportunities for you to become an authority - perhaps you will start counseling, advising or teaching. This is also a great period for writing books, dissertations or blogging.

Lions

This eclipse can cause concern for those you care about and for your financial stability. However, if you are emotionally balanced, there will be great opportunities to increase your income and open up your cash flow. This is a great time to think about ways to increase capital and expand your business. You can find the inner resources to do this and, with the right emotional approach, you can achieve financial stability, close loans and get to the next level in six months.

Virgo

This eclipse may affect your inner world, causing anxiety over interactions with others. You will have to reevaluate partnerships, especially in your personal life. It is important to maintain emotional balance so that you can create or strengthen a family based on mutual understanding and trust over the next six months. Success awaits you in business if you are open to new partnerships. Bringing in new employees, investors and companions will help you expand your opportunities.

Libra

This eclipse will be emotionally significant for you. It will raise issues related to your activities, quality of work and health. With the right attitude and harmonious emotions, you will be able to improve your physical condition and understand how to better organize your workspace. This is a good time to get rid of bad habits and replace them with healthy ones, which will have a positive impact on your health and life in general.

Scorpions

This eclipse can awaken accumulated fatigue and negative emotions in you. If you find the strength to get rid of negativity, you can attract a lot of joy and new opportunities into your life over the next six months. Creative Scorpios can find inspiration to realize their potential, and a new hobby can grow into a full-fledged profession. This is also an important period in relationships with children, whether conceiving a child or establishing a deep understanding with children who are already adults. In love, this period can be particularly powerful and transformative.

Sagittarius

The lunar eclipse will touch your deepest emotions and make you think about where and with whom you want to live. A positive attitude will help you build strong family relationships or find your true family. Moving to another country or buying real estate is possible. The eclipse will also help you let go of resentments towards your parents, which will open up access to inner resources and lead to greater opportunities.

Capricorns

This eclipse can cause deep anxieties and feelings of loneliness. You will want to get out of your comfort zone to see the world. The main thing is to do it with a positive attitude, and within six months a lot of new opportunities will open up in front of you. Communicating with others, gaining knowledge and skills, expanding your circle of acquaintances - all this will bring you joy and success. Studying and acquiring new knowledge will benefit you.

Aquarians

During this eclipse, you may have complaints about yourself. This is a good time to make plans and find new resources for joy and financial stability. Over the next six months, you will have the opportunity to get rid of energy leaks, close financial debts and restore your health. This time is favorable for finding new sources of income and putting both your inner and outer states in order.

Fish

This eclipse is especially important for you, as it will occur in your sign. The Moon will be in conjunction with your ruler, Neptune, which sets the agenda not only for six months, but for the next three years. This is a time when you need to put your soul in order and express yourself. Let go of the past and focus on the future. Your main question - “Who am I?” - will grow louder and louder. Work on your inner state, get rid of toxic people and situations to change your destiny for the better.

