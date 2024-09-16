Iranian President denies supplying weapons to Russia

Iranian President Massoud Peseshkian said that his government has not transferred any weapons to Russia since coming to power in August. He said this during a press conference, Mehr reports, UNN reports.

Details

We did not supply weapons to Russia. - Pezeshkyan said.

At the same time, he emphasized that Iran and Russia have a "right" to maintain relations. He also said that the war in Ukraine was provoked by NATO countries, which broke their promise not to expand eastward.

In addition, Pezeshkian praised China's role in reconciling Iran and Saudi Arabia and promoting cooperation in the region. He assured that Tehran will continue to cooperate with its partners.

Iran will continue to develop relations with Russia, China and the BRICS countries - Iranian President Massoud Peseshkian emphasized.

To recap

Iranian Foreign Minister Saeed Abbas Araqchi denied the information about the supply of ballistic missiles to Russia. He criticized the United States and European countries for acting on false intelligence.

However, Sky News reports that the Port Olya 3 ship transported about 220 short-range ballistic missiles from Iran to Russia through the Caspian Sea.

In addition, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom (E3) issued a joint statement condemning Iran's ballistic missile exports to Russia and said they would take immediate steps to cancel bilateral air travel agreements with Iran and announced other restrictions.