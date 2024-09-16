Military issues first and foremost: Zelensky discusses the situation at the front and the Kursk operation with Syrsky

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US
February 28, 10:28 PM

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 45871 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 10:53 PM

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 72804 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"
February 28, 11:39 PM

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 69151 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine
March 1, 12:46 AM

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 42628 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
03:40 AM

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 49280 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 191199 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 194747 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 183932 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 210897 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199277 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148220 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
February 28, 02:48 PM

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147609 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
February 28, 09:59 AM

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151816 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142833 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea
February 26, 05:09 PM

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159332 views
Military issues first and foremost: Zelensky discusses the situation at the front and the Kursk operation with Syrsky

Military issues first and foremost: Zelensky discusses the situation at the front and the Kursk operation with Syrsky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 48229 views

President Zelenskyy had several conversations with Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Syrskyy about the situation at the front. They discussed the Kursk operation, which resulted in Zelenskyy signing decrees on awarding the military.

During the day, on September 16, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke several times with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyy about the situation at the front. The head of state said this in an evening video address, UNN reports.

Details

Today, almost all day, military issues, first of all. There was a report from Chief Commander Syrsky - a long conversation at the beginning of the day, and we have just spoken with him at the end of the day. There have been more than a hundred battles since the beginning of the day. Most of them - Kurakhove direction, Pokrovske

- The President of Ukraine said. 

He also spoke with Syrsky about the Kursk operation. According to him, the Defense Forces are acting strictly according to the plan. The Head of State expressed special gratitude to the soldiers taking part in the fighting in the Kursk region. 

Zelensky: Kursk operation is not related to the disruption of energy talks in Qatar27.08.24, 14:28 • 92905 views

Today, I also signed several decrees on honoring our soldiers - and these are the participants of the Kursk operation - with state awards. I am proud of each of them

- Zelensky emphasized. 

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that thanks to the Kursk operation, Ukrainian forces stopped the enemy in Kharkiv region and slowed its advance in Donetsk region. The situation remains difficult, but the Russians have withdrawn their forces in other areas.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising