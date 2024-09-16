Military issues first and foremost: Zelensky discusses the situation at the front and the Kursk operation with Syrsky

During the day, on September 16, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke several times with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyy about the situation at the front. The head of state said this in an evening video address, UNN reports.

Details

Today, almost all day, military issues, first of all. There was a report from Chief Commander Syrsky - a long conversation at the beginning of the day, and we have just spoken with him at the end of the day. There have been more than a hundred battles since the beginning of the day. Most of them - Kurakhove direction, Pokrovske - The President of Ukraine said.

He also spoke with Syrsky about the Kursk operation. According to him, the Defense Forces are acting strictly according to the plan. The Head of State expressed special gratitude to the soldiers taking part in the fighting in the Kursk region.

Zelensky: Kursk operation is not related to the disruption of energy talks in Qatar

Today, I also signed several decrees on honoring our soldiers - and these are the participants of the Kursk operation - with state awards. I am proud of each of them - Zelensky emphasized.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that thanks to the Kursk operation, Ukrainian forces stopped the enemy in Kharkiv region and slowed its advance in Donetsk region. The situation remains difficult, but the Russians have withdrawn their forces in other areas.