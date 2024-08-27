Zelensky: Kursk operation is not related to the disruption of energy talks in Qatar

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the operation in the Kursk region and the disruption of talks in Qatar to end attacks on energy facilities and infrastructure on both sides are completely unrelated. The Kursk operation has and had completely different goals than a meeting on energy with colleagues, but it was held online. Zelensky said this during the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, a UNN correspondent reports .

Details

Asked by a journalist whether the Kursk operation was related to the disruption of talks between Russia and Ukraine in Qatar to end strikes on energy facilities and infrastructure on both sides, Zelenskyy said that these were not related at all.

"The Kursk operation and the meeting in Qatar. The Kursk operation is not related to any of the points of the Peace Formula. Is the Kursk operation related to the second peace summit? Yes, because the Kursk operation is one of the points of Ukraine's victory plan. A lot of things are written and sometimes it does not help much. The Kursk operation has and had completely different goals than a meeting on energy with colleagues. Energy is very important, but it is important to end the war, and the Kursk operation is one of the stages of this process. It did not fail, it was conducted online," Zelensky said.

UNN broadcasts Zelensky's press conference on its Facebook page and website.

Recall

The Washington Post, citing its sources, reported that Ukraine and Russia were planning to send delegations to Doha this month to conclude a historic agreement to end attacks on energy facilities and infrastructure on both sides. This could lead to a partial ceasefire and provide a reprieve for both countries.