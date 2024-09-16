Zelensky: Ukraine will present its own victory plan to allies next week

Ukraine has almost fully prepared its own victory plan to present it to international partners. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address, UNN reports .

Details

Throughout the day, meetings were held in various formats to prepare our Ukrainian victory plan. Real content of all points - The president said.

According to him, key people in each area were involved in the preparation of this plan.

More than 90% of the documents are written out. Taken together, this package can ensure the right development of the situation not only for Ukraine, but for everyone in the world who values international law. Next week we are preparing a victory plan to present to our allies - Zelensky emphasized.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the plan for Ukraine's victorythat he wants to present to US President Joe Biden contains four main points and one post-war point. These are security, Ukraine's geopolitical position, strong military support, and economic support.