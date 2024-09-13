“We have created history": Cristiano Ronaldo gains one billion followers on social media

Portuguese footballer Cristiano has gained a billion followers on social media. The athlete told about it on his page in X, reports UNN.

Details

The forward emphasized that this figure is not only his achievement, but also the supporters he called part of his life.

We have made history - 1 billion subscribers! This is more than just a number - it is a confirmation of our shared passion, drive and love for the game and beyond. Thank you for believing in me, for your support and for being a part of my life - Ronaldo wrote.

Instagram alone has 638 million followers. In addition, he has over 170 million followers on Facebook and 113 million on X.

Recall

In the summer , Cristiano Ronaldo launched his own YouTube channel, which gained more than 20 million subscribers and 40 million views in two days. The footballer has already received YouTube's golden button.