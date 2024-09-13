Hetmantsev's statement about taxing OnlyFans stirred up the web. What does bipolar disorder have to do with it?

Danylo Hetmantsev, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, has stirred up the web with his recent statement that those who work on the OnlyFans website, which hosts erotic and sometimes pornographic content, should be taxed. Such activities are legally prohibited in Ukraine. So the question arises as to why a law-educated MP, who had his own law firm, is suggesting such things, UNN writes.

"News about taxes and OnlyFans. The tax authorities received information about Ukrainian citizens who create paid content on OnlyFans. The sphere of creating paid content on the Internet platform "OnlyFans" by Ukrainian citizens is growing rapidly. The number of accounts increases on average three times a year. For carrying out this activity, users receive money, and some of them receive amounts of money in significant amounts," wrote Hetmantsev on his Telegram channel.

According to him, one of the users received more than $4 million for creating paid content on the OnlyFans Internet platform over several years, another received more than $3 million, and another received about $1.8 million.

"Let me remind you that in accordance with the provisions of the Tax Code of Ukraine, a taxpayer who receives foreign income, i.e. income received from sources outside Ukraine, is obliged to file a tax return for the reporting tax year, declare such amounts with their respective taxation. While I have a positive attitude towards any income not related to violence, I strongly recommend that such citizens fulfill their tax obligation to declare their income and pay taxes," Hetmantsev wrote.

He also reminded that failure to file a tax return within the statutory deadline is grounds for additional tax on the amount of income received at a rate of 18% and military duty at a rate of 1.5%, as well as 25% penalties, and may lead to unpleasant communication with the BES.

Partner of GRACERS Law Firm Liudmyla Kusa in her commentary to UNN reminded that pornography production is prohibited in Ukraine and entails criminal liability. According to her, our country has already passed quite a few guilty verdicts against people who posted their erotic and pornographic photos and videos in the public domain. Kusa added that even the transmission of photos containing some pornographic or erotic moments in personal messages is also currently punishable by law in Ukraine.

"That is why Mr. Hetmantsev is asking to pay taxes for things that are criminalized. Only Mr. Hetmantsev himself can explain the nature of such statements. I think he should be the one to ask why it is worth paying taxes for activities that are prohibited and punishable by law in Ukraine," the lawyer said.

According to her, it will be possible to talk about taxation of OnlyFans only after the Verkhovna Rada passes a law on the legalization of pornography that does not contain, for example, violent and childish content.

"Until such a bill is adopted, it is still illegal activity and, accordingly, punishable acts," Kusa emphasized.

Readers of Hetmantsev's Telegram channel were stunned by this idea of the head of the Rada's tax committee. They asked, in particular, about the nuances of tax invoices for those who create OnlyFans content.

In response to some questions, Hetmantsev noted in the comments to the post that he was only interested in paying taxes, and that the fact that such activities violated the law was not within his competence. To which he received a response from one of the users with a hint of a bipolar approach to the problem: "Either put on your underwear or take off your cross.

Some users even suggested that Hetmantsev might have bipolar disorder.

UNN asked psychiatrist Bohdan Bozhuk about the symptoms that may indicate bipolar affective disorder.

According to him, it is a chronic mental disorder characterized by periodic polar changes in mood, energy, activity level, and ability to perform daily activities. It manifests itself in the form of alternating manic (or hypomanic) and depressive episodes.

"Manic episodes are characterized by excessively high or irritable mood, high activity, quick thinking, impulsive behavior, reduced need for sleep, increased self-confidence, which can lead to risky decisions (e.g., reckless financial spending or dangerous behavior). In some cases, mania may be accompanied by psychotic symptoms, such as hallucinations or delusions," the psychiatrist explained.

He added that depressive episodes are accompanied by persistent feelings of sadness, depression, loss of interest in life and activities, decreased energy, feelings of guilt or worthlessness, difficulty concentrating, insomnia or excessive sleepiness, changes in appetite, and often suicidal thoughts.

The doctor emphasized that the episodes come one after the other. BAR usually requires long-term treatment, which includes pharmacotherapy and psychotherapy.

