Fire in Vyshgorod district may worsen air quality in Kyiv

Due to a fire in the ecosystem near the village of Katyuzhanka in the Vyshgorod district of Kyiv region, air quality may deteriorate in some areas of Kyiv. According to the KCSA Municipal Security Department, the smoke may spread to Obolon, Podil, and Sviatoshyno districts of the capital, UNN reports .

Details

Experts recommend taking the following precautions in the event of smoke:

Limit outdoor exposure. This is especially true for children and pregnant women, who should avoid long walks.

Keep windows closed, especially at night.

If possible, turn on air conditioners and air purification devices.

Carry out wet cleaning in the room, place containers with water to increase air humidity.

Increase fluid intake to 2-3 liters per day for adults. To restore the water-salt balance, it is recommended to consume salted or mineral alkaline water, fermented milk drinks, juices, mineralized drinks, oxygen-protein shakes.

You can monitor the state of the air and the radiation background in real time at asm.kyivcity.gov.ua and in the Kyiv Digital app.

