Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Actual
Fire in Vyshgorod district may worsen air quality in Kyiv

Fire in Vyshgorod district may worsen air quality in Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25369 views

The fire near the village of Katyuzhanka in Vyshgorod district may cause air quality to deteriorate in some parts of Kyiv. Experts have provided safety recommendations in case of smoke.

Due to a fire in the ecosystem near the village of Katyuzhanka in the Vyshgorod district of Kyiv region, air quality may deteriorate in some areas of Kyiv. According to the KCSA Municipal Security Department, the smoke may spread to Obolon, Podil, and Sviatoshyno districts of the capital, UNN reports .

Details

Experts recommend taking the following precautions in the event of smoke:

  • Limit outdoor exposure. This is especially true for children and pregnant women, who should avoid long walks.
  • Keep windows closed, especially at night.
  • If possible, turn on air conditioners and air purification devices.
  • Carry out wet cleaning in the room, place containers with water to increase air humidity.
  • Increase fluid intake to 2-3 liters per day for adults. To restore the water-salt balance, it is recommended to consume salted or mineral alkaline water, fermented milk drinks, juices, mineralized drinks, oxygen-protein shakes.

You can monitor the state of the air and the radiation background in real time at asm.kyivcity.gov.ua and in the Kyiv Digital app.

From air and water pollution to the extinction of certain species of plants and animals - experts of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise on the main consequences of environmental crimes in Russia16.09.24, 13:16 • 107972 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

KyivHealth

