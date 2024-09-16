Coffee prices hit 13-year high

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 113691 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 116470 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 189682 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 148905 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150219 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141764 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 193939 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112312 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183236 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104946 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 40236 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 67427 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 63691 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 36129 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 42113 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 189682 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 193939 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 183236 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 210260 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 198684 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147859 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147276 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151523 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142558 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159083 views
Actual
Coffee prices hit 13-year high

Coffee prices hit 13-year high

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38304 views

Arabica coffee futures rose to $2.68 per pound, the highest level since 2011. The rise in prices was caused by a shortage of robusta, drought in Brazil and logistical problems.

A cup of coffee is likely to rise in price even more, as persistent supply disruptions are pushing the price of high-quality Arabica beans to the highest level in 13 years, Bloomberg reports, according to UNN.

Details

Futures rose 3.3% to $2.6805 a pound in New York, the highest level since 2011. Prices are up about 40% this year as a shortage of cheaper Robusta beans fuels demand for the Arabica variety, which is favored by specialty chains.

The rise in coffee prices is gaining momentum due to concerns about severe weather in the world's top producer, Brazil. The country is wrapping up its 2024-2025 harvest, and production prospects have weakened after heat and drought damaged fields.

"It's all about the weather," said Kona Hack, head of research at ED&F Man, pointing to conditions in Brazil's main coffee-growing regions and the lack of rainfall forecast for the next two weeks.

Soaring coffee prices are already having an impact - FT01.04.24, 17:32 • 34389 views

Attention now turns to next season's potential, and the South American country is gripped by the worst drought in decades, threatening further crop damage.

"The potential of the 2025/26 Arabica crop is hanging in the balance," said Rabobank analyst Carlos Mera. Rainfall in Arabica growing areas has been consistently below normal since the start of the dry season in April, he said. "This problem has arisen at a time when the coffee industry is suffering from port congestion in several countries, a global container shortage, disruptions in the Red Sea region, and disappointing harvests in Vietnam," he added.

Robusta prices also rose throughout the week, jumping 3% on Monday.

Throughout the supply chain, the impact of this year's price rally is already evident. JM Smucker Co., whose brands such as Folgers and Café Bustelo dominate the US home coffee market, raised its prices earlier this summer. The Pret A Manger restaurant chain has canceled its coffee subscription in the UK, which gave customers up to five drinks a day.

Addendum

Rising coffee prices are fueling inflation in the beverage sector. Orange juice prices also jumped due to a shortage of production, and a record rise in cocoa futures is pushing up the cost of chocolate drinks and desserts. However, prices for other staple foods, such as cereals, remain low, which is holding back overall food price inflation, the newspaper writes.

World wheat prices rise sharply after Russian attack on grain carrier in the Black Sea - Bloomberg12.09.24, 20:45 • 20848 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the WorldAgronomy news

Contact us about advertising