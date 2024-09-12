World wheat prices rise sharply after Russian attack on grain carrier in the Black Sea - Bloomberg

After Russian troops attacked a grain carrier in the Black Sea, wheat futures jumped to the highest level in 2 months. Bloomberg writes about it, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that December wheat futures rose by 2.2% after Ukraine announced that a Russian missile hit a grain carrier in the Black Sea. The Russians attacked the ship as soon as it left Ukrainian territorial waters.

Wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade rose to $5.9175 per bushel, the highest since July 2024.

The newspaper adds that today's attack on the grain carrier by Russia took place against the backdrop of low wheat harvests in leading producing countries and an expected reduction in supplies by exporters.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that on September 12, Russia fired at a civilian ship carrying wheat for Egypt in the Black Sea.