Another 103 Ukrainian soldiers return from Russian captivity

Another 103 soldiers were returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity. This was announced on Saturday by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

"Ours are at home. Another 103 soldiers have been returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity," Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

According to him, 82 privates and sergeants, as well as 21 officers, were returned from captivity. These are defenders of Kyiv, Donetsk, Mariupol, Azovstal, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv regions.

Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard of Ukraine, border guards and police officers have also returned.

To recap

The day before, 49 Ukrainians returned home as part of the 56th prisoner exchange with Russia. Among them are soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the National Police, the State Border Guard Service, as well as our civilians.