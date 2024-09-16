ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Actual
19 years together in the most important moments: Oxford Medical clinic chain gives a 20% discount on its birthday

19 years together in the most important moments: Oxford Medical clinic chain gives a 20% discount on its birthday

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 51715 views

The Oxford Medical chain of clinics celebrates its 19th birthday by offering a 20% discount on medical consultations in Kyiv. The clinic provides services in 30+ medical areas and implements social initiatives.

On September 16, the Oxford Medical clinic network celebrates its 19th birthday and gives a 20% discount on consultations of all doctors for patients of Kyiv clinics. This offer is a way to thank everyone who has entrusted their health to the Oxford Medical team, reports UNN.

“We are not celebrating in the usual context, but instead we have a reason to say words of gratitude - to the patients who choose us and trust us, and, of course, to the doctors who work every day and treat Ukrainians with care. That is why we have decided to focus on what is really important today: supporting patients and our specialists. After all, this is a time of unity, gratitude and mutual support,” says the CMO of the Oxford Medical clinics.

Well-known bloggers, including Khrystyna Reshetnyk, Vitaliy Bohomolov and Ivanka Kryl, joined the clinics' birthday celebration. They visited the Oxford Medical clinics to express their gratitude to the doctors who tirelessly take care of the health of Ukrainians and their families.

From the first clinic founded in Kherson in 2005 to 48 modern medical centers for adults and children throughout Ukraine, today Oxford Medical treats millions of patients and provides high-quality medical care according to world standards in a comfortable environment for everyone.

In general, the clinic offers services in more than 30 medical areas, including surgery, cardiology, gynecology, reproductive medicine, dermatology, plastic surgery, urology, neurology, cosmetology, etc. 

The clinic also actively implements its own social initiatives. These include free medical consultations and special discounts for Ukraine's defenders, as well as a program to support women's health in partnership with the Masha Foundation to foster a culture of self-care among Ukrainian women.

“We sincerely thank everyone who has been with us for 19 years. We continue to provide a high level of medical services and affordable prices for each patient to stay close to them in the most important moments,” emphasizes the Oxford Medical chain of clinics.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Business News

