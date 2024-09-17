Russian troops launch massive air strike on Sumy

Last night, Russian troops carried out a massive air strike on the city of Sumy, using Shahed unmanned aerial vehicles. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

The consequences of the attack are currently being clarified, and all the necessary services are working to eliminate the consequences of the strike. The air defense forces are actively fighting enemy attacks, trying to protect civilians as much as possible.

The Sumy RMA urges residents to be cautious, watch for air raid warnings and stay in shelters until further notice.

Enemy attacked Sumy the day before, hitting a residential area - CMA