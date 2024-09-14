State budget for 2025: where and how funds will be spent

In 2025, the revenue side of Ukraine's budget will exceed UAH 2 trillion, and the expenditures of the general and special funds will amount to more than UAH 3.9 trillion. UNN writes about where and how the funds will go with reference to the draft law "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2025" that the government registered in the Verkhovna Rada.

In 2025, the state budget revenues will exceed UAH 2 trillion. In particular, the general fund's revenues will amount to UAH 2.095 trillion, and the special fund's revenues will amount to UAH 241 billion.

At the same time, budget expenditures will exceed UAH 3.9 trillion. Of this amount, the general fund will account for UAH 3.64 trillion, and the special fund will account for UAH 294.6 billion.

UAH 127.95 billion is allocated for social payments, which will be distributed among almost 4.5 million recipients. This includes an increase in the subsistence minimum for low-income families and a 5% increase in support. UAH 80.8 billion has been allocated for the social protection of people with disabilities in difficult life circumstances, and UAH 27.4 billion for assistance to children and families.

An additional UAH 42.3 billion is provided for housing subsidies and benefits for 2.8 million households. In addition, UAH 6.7 billion is allocated to support people with disabilities, including war veterans, and UAH 461.1 million for activities for children, such as recreation in camps.

Pension provision envisages expenditures of UAH 237.9 billion, which includes maintaining social standards and increasing revenues from the unified social tax.

Expenditures for the Ministry of Veterans' Affairs of Ukraine for 2025 are envisaged at UAH 5.783 billion, allocated to the following areas:

UAH 2.928 billion to support war veterans and demobilized persons;

UAH 1.691 billion for mental, sports, physical and psychological rehabilitation, as well as professional adaptation;

UAH 348.4 million was allocated to support veterans' projects through the Ukrainian Veterans Fund, which is 40.7% more than in 2024;

UAH 518.1 million - for the payment of one-time financial assistance in case of death or disability, which is 26.4% more than in 2024;

UAH 76.2 million for the creation and maintenance of the National Military Memorial Cemetery;

UAH 24.7 million for the development of the veterans' movement, honoring the memory of the Defenders of Ukraine, and other activities.

In 2025, UAH 5.640 billion will be allocated to support Ukrainian athletes in the international arena and develop sports diplomacy. Main areas of funding:

UAH 1.304 billion for the preparation and participation of athletes in the Deaflympics, World Games and Olympic festivals in 2025, as well as the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2026;

UAH 3.692 billion - for the participation of national teams in almost 2.5 thousand sports events and their celebration;

UAH 85.8 million for the reconstruction and repair of training facilities for Olympic, Paralympic and Deaflympic training;

UAH 401.8 million for the development of Olympic, Paralympic and student sports;

UAH 156.1 million for the Active Parks social project, which will help restore the mental health of the population and encourage a healthy lifestyle.

In addition, UAH 79.5 million was allocated for measures to popularize national values and engage almost 2 million young people in active participation in the country's recovery.

The draft State Budget of Ukraine for 2025 provides UAH 210.7 billion for healthcare. UAH 175 billion has been allocated for the medical guarantees program, which covers primary healthcare, emergency medical care, specialized medical care in outpatient clinics and hospitals, psychological support and psychiatric care, organ transplantation, palliative care and medical rehabilitation, and infertility treatment using reproductive technologies.

Funds are also provided for the following areas:

UAH 4.37 billion for the public health system;

UAH 11.76 billion for the centralized procurement of medicines for the treatment of HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, oncology, cardiovascular diseases, rare diseases, vaccinations, blood donations, implants and hearing aids;

UAH 939.1 million - for medical services, including dental prosthetics and storage of reproductive cells, for those who defend Ukraine;

UAH 100 million for housing for healthcare workers in rural areas.

UAH 1.42 billion is also provided to support medical institutions that do not operate under the medical guarantees program, including UAH 377.6 million for the blood service. Expenditures for baby homes are excluded from this subvention.

Spending on education will amount to UAH 169.3 billion, namely:

Salaries for teachers amounted to UAH 103.16 billion.

Training of higher education specialists - UAH 28.04 billion.

Nutrition for primary school students - UAH 2.9 billion.

Textbooks for 8th grade and students with special needs - UAH 1.39 billion.

Support for education for people with special educational needs - UAH 305 million.

UAH 323.9 million was allocated for the restoration of higher and vocational pre-higher education institutions.

Vocational education - UAH 200 million.

Training of teachers using the New Ukrainian School methodology - UAH 150 million.

The Presidential Fund for Support of Education and Sports - UAH 33 million.

Professional development of specialists - UAH 46.6 million.

Educational services for the Superheroes School - UAH 37.4 million.

International Ukrainian school for children abroad - UAH 12.6 million.

UAH 9.57 billion was allocated for culture and media. This includes UAH 2.04 billion for theaters and artistic groups, and UAH 2.13 billion for cultural events and preservation of the national heritage. Programs for the preservation of national memory will receive UAH 33 million.

State aid for the purchase of books amounted to UAH 100 million. Distribution of Ukrainian-language cultural products - UAH 145.7 million. Protection of the national information space - UAH 205.4 million. Functioning of public media - UAH 3.69 billion.

Digitalization will cost the budget UAH 3.94 billion. This includes innovative projects for the security sector (BRAVE 1) - UAH 2.99 billion. Expansion of the Diia portal - UAH 480.6 million. Educational mobile application "Mriya" - UAH 200.5 million. Functioning of state electronic resources - UAH 133.6 million. UNITED 24 multimedia platform - UAH 96 million. Alcohol and tobacco circulation system - UAH 40.8 million.

UAH 14.03 billion was allocated for scientific and technical activities:

Scientific research by the National Academy of Sciences - UAH 10.15 billion.

Support for research in universities - UAH 1.64 billion.

Grants from the National Research Foundation amounted to UAH 649.8 million.

Research at the Antarctic Akademik Vernadsky station - UAH 557.6 million.

Expenditures on the judiciary will amount to UAH 25.75 billion, including UAH 21.67 billion for the general fund and UAH 4.08 billion for the special fund.

The coal industry will cost UAH 3.15 billion. These funds will be used to pay salaries to employees of coal mining companies, liquidate unpromising mines and carry out mine rescue operations.

Expenditures in the energy sector amounted to UAH 865.6 million. Of this amount, UAH 73.5 million was spent on the protection of nuclear facilities and UAH 792.1 million on the protection of financial reserves for decommissioning of nuclear facilities.

We have allocated funds for environmental protection. This includes the preservation of forests and nature reserves - UAH 371.2 million, support for environmental protection measures - UAH 80 million, and the mechanisms of the Kyoto Protocol - UAH 1 million.

UAH 670.5 million has been allocated for the space industry. The funds will be used to develop satellite systems, monitor seismic conditions, and utilize rocket fuel.

Expenditures are also provided for:

Agriculture: UAH 6011 million

Fish farming: UAH 110.8 million

Veterinary: UAH 4668 million

Land reform: UAH 108.5 million

Land reclamation: UAH 1250 million

Transportation infrastructure: UAH 43434.3 million

Local state administrations: UAH 8847.9 million

Loans from the state budget in 2025 will amount to UAH 54.04 billion, of which UAH 16.21 billion will be provided from the general fund and UAH 37.83 billion from the special fund.

The budget deficit is expected to reach UAH 1.64 trillion. In particular, the deficit of the general fund will amount to UAH 1.55 trillion, and the deficit of the special fund will amount to UAH 91.13 billion.

In 2025, the state budget deficit is expected to reach 19.4 percent of GDP, including the general fund at 18.3 percent of GDP and the special fund at 1.1 percent of GDP.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal spoke about the priorities of the draft state budget for 2025 . According to him, the priority is defense, for which at least UAH 2.22 trillion will be allocated, as well as social protection and support for the regions.

