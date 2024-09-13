Ukraine expects $1.1 billion tranche from IMF in the near future - Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine will soon receive a $1.1 billion tranche from the International Monetary Fund. He said this during a government meeting on Friday, UNN reports.

Recall

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that Ukraine and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have reached an agreement at the expert level on the fifth review of the $15.6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program.