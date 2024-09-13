Ukraine expects $1.1 billion tranche from IMF in the near future - Shmyhal
Kyiv • UNN
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said he expects a $1.1 billion tranche from the IMF in the near future. Ukraine and the IMF agree on the fifth review of the $15.6 billion Extended Fund Facility program.
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine will soon receive a $1.1 billion tranche from the International Monetary Fund. He said this during a government meeting on Friday, UNN reports.
In the near future, we expect another tranche of USD 1.1 billion from the IMF
Recall
Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that Ukraine and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have reached an agreement at the expert level on the fifth review of the $15.6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program.