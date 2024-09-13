Draft State Budget 2025: exchange rate - 45 UAH/USD, inflation - 9.5%, GDP - 2.7%

The draft state budget for 2025 sets the hryvnia exchange rate at 45 UAH/USD and inflation at 9.5%. This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.

The hryvnia exchange rate set in the budget for the next year is 45 UAH/USD. Inflation for the next year is estimated at +9.5%. GDP growth is expected to be lower next year than this year, only +2.7% - Zheleznyak said.

In addition, the MP made public the economic indicators specified in the article on the draft State Budget of Ukraine for 2025:

1. General fund revenues (excluding official transfers and grants): UAH 2007.4 bn.

2. Expenditures of the general fund: UAH 3643.6 billion.

3. Financial resources for the security and defense sector: UAH 2223 billion (26.3% of GDP).

4. Support for socially vulnerable citizens: UAH 419.2 billion.

- Pension Fund: UAH 237.9 billion.

- Assistance to low-income families and individuals in difficult life circumstances: UAH 127.9 billion.

- Payment of benefits and subsidies: UAH 42.3 billion.

5. Healthcare: UAH 210.7 billion.

6. Education: UAH 169.3 billion.

7. Culture and information space: UAH 9.6 billion.

8. Digital transformation: UAH 4.0 billion.

9. Scientific research: UAH 14.0 billion.

10. Entrepreneurship Development Fund: UAH 18 billion (preferential loans under the "5-7-9%" program).

11. Grants for business: UAH 1.4 billion.

12. Support for the regions: UAH 12.2 billion (subvention to compensate for the difference in tariffs).

13. Provision of housing for citizens: UAH 9.4 billion.

14. Humanitarian land demining: UAH 1 billion.

15. State Fund for Decarbonization and Energy Efficient Transformation: UAH 1.75 billion.

16. Subsidies to local budgets: UAH 51.2 billion.

17. Reserve fund: UAH 43.9 billion.

18. External borrowings: UAH 1658.4 billion.

19. Domestic borrowings: UAH 579.2 billion.

20. State budget deficit: 19.4% of GDP.

