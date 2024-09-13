Government approves draft State Budget 2025: key indicators

The government has approved the draft state budget for 2025. Defense spending will increase to at least UAH 2.22 trillion. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

The Government has approved the draft state budget for 2025! Despite all the challenges and uncertainties, we have submitted the 3rd budget during a full-scale war on time - Shmyhal said.

Details

According to the Prime Minister, revenues are expected to reach UAH 2 trillion. Budget expenditures are planned at UAH 3.6 trillion.

"The priority of this budget is very clear: defense and security of our country. We will again direct all internal resources to these goals.

Defense spending will increase to at least UAH 2.22 trillion. There will be more money for Ukrainian weapons, equipment, and drones.

The second priority is to finance protected budget items. We are allocating over UAH 400 billion for social protection. Pensions will be indexed and subsidies will be paid to everyone who needs them. UAH 211 billion will be spent on healthcare and almost UAH 170 billion on education.

The third priority is to support regions and businesses. We will continue to help local budgets through grants and subventions. Funds are provided for soft loan programs and grants for entrepreneurs. We will also continue the humanitarian demining program and the eHouse program," Shmyhal said.

According to him, the innovation of this budget will be the implementation of a new model for managing public investment projects, which will make capital expenditures more transparent and efficient. In particular, the priority will be restoration, energy projects and the implementation of a new veteran policy.

"The main financial document of the country for 2025 is aimed at ensuring that Ukraine will survive and win. I thank everyone who is fighting for this," Shmyhal summarized.

Verkhovna Rada Committee approves for second reading a bill to increase defense spending by UAH 500 billion