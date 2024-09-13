Government approves draft State Budget 2025: key indicators

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 114263 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 116929 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 190576 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149320 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150544 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141931 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194491 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112329 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183708 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104951 views

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 43766 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 70891 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 67124 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 40222 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 46529 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 190577 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 194491 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 183708 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 210685 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199089 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148099 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147498 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151718 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142743 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159256 views
Government approves draft State Budget 2025: key indicators

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 108369 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the draft state budget for 2025 with revenues of UAH 2 trillion and expenditures of UAH 3.6 trillion. The priority is defense, for which at least UAH 2.22 trillion will be allocated, as well as social protection and support for the regions.

The government has approved the draft state budget for 2025. Defense spending will increase to at least UAH 2.22 trillion. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

The Government has approved the draft state budget for 2025! Despite all the challenges and uncertainties, we have submitted the 3rd budget during a full-scale war on time 

- Shmyhal said.

Details

According to the Prime Minister, revenues are expected to reach UAH 2 trillion. Budget expenditures are planned at UAH 3.6 trillion. 

"The priority of this budget is very clear: defense and security of our country. We will again direct all internal resources to these goals.

Defense spending will increase to at least UAH 2.22 trillion. There will be more money for Ukrainian weapons, equipment, and drones.

The second priority is to finance protected budget items. We are allocating over UAH 400 billion for social protection. Pensions will be indexed and subsidies will be paid to everyone who needs them. UAH 211 billion will be spent on healthcare and almost UAH 170 billion on education.

The third priority is to support regions and businesses. We will continue to help local budgets through grants and subventions. Funds are provided for soft loan programs and grants for entrepreneurs. We will also continue the humanitarian demining program and the eHouse program," Shmyhal said.

According to him, the innovation of this budget will be the implementation of a new model for managing public investment projects, which will make capital expenditures more transparent and efficient. In particular, the priority will be restoration, energy projects and the implementation of a new veteran policy.

"The main financial document of the country for 2025 is aimed at ensuring that Ukraine will survive and win. I thank everyone who is fighting for this," Shmyhal summarized.

Verkhovna Rada Committee approves for second reading a bill to increase defense spending by UAH 500 billion13.09.24, 18:50 • 54170 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarEconomyPolitics

