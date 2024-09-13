Verkhovna Rada Committee approves for second reading a bill to increase defense spending by UAH 500 billion
Kyiv • UNN
The Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee supported a bill to increase defense spending by UAH 500 billion. The document envisages a UAH 137 billion cut in other expenditures, including UAH 115 billion in debt savings.
The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Budget approved for the second reading the draft law #11417 on increasing defense spending by UAH 500 billion. This was stated by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak , UNN reports.
Details
The Budget Committee approved for the second reading the draft law #11417 on increasing defense spending by UAH 500 billion. FOR - 26
According to him, the document cuts spending by 137 billion. Of these, 115 billion is debt savings and 22 billion is other.
At the same time, the MP complained that the Committee had not canceled “the most unnecessary expenditures.
For some reason, the amendments to cut spending on the Marathon, the Rada channel, and even cashback did not gain support
Recall
On September 3 , the Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis a draft law to increase the state budget by UAH 500 billion in 2024. The draft law envisages an increase in expenditures by UAH 500.3 billion, of which UAH 495.3 billion is for the security and defense sector.