Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Verkhovna Rada Committee approves for second reading a bill to increase defense spending by UAH 500 billion

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee supported a bill to increase defense spending by UAH 500 billion. The document envisages a UAH 137 billion cut in other expenditures, including UAH 115 billion in debt savings.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Budget approved for the second reading the draft law #11417 on increasing defense spending by UAH 500 billion. This was stated by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak , UNN reports.

Details

The Budget Committee approved for the second reading the draft law #11417 on increasing defense spending by UAH 500 billion. FOR - 26

- said the MP.” 

According to him, the document cuts spending by 137 billion. Of these, 115 billion is debt savings and 22 billion is other.

Marchenko told where UAH 500 billion will be taken for defense spending: 140 billion will cover tax increase22.07.24, 16:42 • 21807 views

At the same time, the MP complained that the Committee had not canceled “the most unnecessary expenditures.

For some reason, the amendments to cut spending on the Marathon, the Rada channel, and even cashback did not gain support

- Zheleznyak concludes. 

Recall

On September 3 , the Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis a draft law to increase the state budget by UAH 500 billion in 2024. The draft law envisages an increase in expenditures by UAH 500.3 billion, of which UAH 495.3 billion is for the security and defense sector.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarEconomyPolitics

