Verkhovna Rada Committee approves for second reading a bill to increase defense spending by UAH 500 billion

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Budget approved for the second reading the draft law #11417 on increasing defense spending by UAH 500 billion. This was stated by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak , UNN reports.

The Budget Committee approved for the second reading the draft law #11417 on increasing defense spending by UAH 500 billion. FOR - 26 - said the MP.”

According to him, the document cuts spending by 137 billion. Of these, 115 billion is debt savings and 22 billion is other.

Marchenko told where UAH 500 billion will be taken for defense spending: 140 billion will cover tax increase

At the same time, the MP complained that the Committee had not canceled “the most unnecessary expenditures.

For some reason, the amendments to cut spending on the Marathon, the Rada channel, and even cashback did not gain support - Zheleznyak concludes.

On September 3 , the Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis a draft law to increase the state budget by UAH 500 billion in 2024. The draft law envisages an increase in expenditures by UAH 500.3 billion, of which UAH 495.3 billion is for the security and defense sector.