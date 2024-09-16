Child psychologist: Adaptation of IDP children in new communities is inextricably linked to integration of their parents

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Child psychologist: Adaptation of IDP children in new communities is inextricably linked to integration of their parents

Child psychologist: Adaptation of IDP children in new communities is inextricably linked to integration of their parents

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50698 views

Psychologist Kateryna Holzberg spoke about the importance of the parents' condition in the process of adaptation of displaced children. She warns against over-segregating such children and advises creating conditions for the integration of all new students.

The process of adaptation of children who were forced to change their place of residence due to the war largely depends on the state of the closest people around them, how quickly they are ready to get used to life in new conditions. This opinion was expressed by Kateryna Holzberg, President of the Professional Association of Child Analytical Psychologists, child and family psychologist, in a commentary to UNN.

Details

There is a very important aspect that affects the child's condition: his parents, his guardians, the people who are around him. If they are anxious, then of course the child is also anxious. That's why we have to consider not only the child, separately, but also the family. And if schools and some centers do this through the family, it will be much easier to integrate the child. If parents have a lot of anxiety, the child scans them and behaves accordingly

- said Kateryna Holzberg.

At the same time, the psychologist warns that one should not particularly distinguish IDP children from others. 

School staff and teachers should understand that there are children who may need additional attention, and perhaps a psychologist should be organized to accompany them. But I don't think they should be singled out in any particular way. Because it may happen that there will be such rent-seeking behavior when singling out these children may, on the contrary, contribute to their separation rather than integration. Adults should be aware of this. And a child, if he or she wants to share his or her background, can share it personally. It's just a matter of creating conditions, as for any child who comes to a new school, so that there is no bullying and similar things. But this is done with all newcomers - not just those who come from the occupied territories. Any new child should join the school community through acquaintance, through some integration steps, etc

- Kateryna Holzberg added.

Optional

The mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko , saidthat the community pays considerable attention to the adaptation of displaced children, namely their attendance at preschools and educational institutions.

We pay extra attention to ensuring that displaced children study offline in the schools of our community to help them adapt faster. For us, all children are children of Ukraine, they are our relatives

- said Ihor Sapozhko.

Children who moved during the war find it difficult to adapt if they study online - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Education Committee13.09.24, 14:51 • 47210 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Society

Contact us about advertising