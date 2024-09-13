Children who moved during the war find it difficult to adapt if they study online - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Education Committee

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 113665 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 116447 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 189644 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 148886 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150206 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141760 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 193917 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112311 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183219 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104946 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 40104 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 67312 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 63558 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 35991 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 41922 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 189644 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 193917 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 183219 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 210241 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 198665 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147852 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147271 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151518 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142552 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159078 views
Actual
Children who moved during the war find it difficult to adapt if they study online - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Education Committee

Children who moved during the war find it difficult to adapt if they study online - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Education Committee

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47211 views

Serhiy Babak, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, emphasized the importance of attending schools and kindergartens for the adaptation of displaced children. He urged parents not to be afraid to send their children to new educational institutions.

Personal visits to kindergartens and schools at the new place of residence, constant communication with their peers are an important condition for adaptation for children who were forced to leave the temporarily occupied territories and frontline areas. This opinion was expressed by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science and Innovation, Serhiy Babak, in a commentary to UNN.

According to the MP, there may be a number of reasons why parents are afraid to let their children go to new schools. But, ultimately, this position leads to the fact that it harms the children themselves because it deprives them of real communication with their peers.

Unfortunately, very often children do not go offline to those schools or kindergartens. Either their parents don't let them go, or for other reasons, or they are simply comfortable with their old teachers in their old schools to study remotely. But this is precisely what prevents them from adapting normally, because schools and kindergartens are the places where children spend half of their active time. And these are actually the places of reintegration, socialization into the community they find themselves in. New friends and acquaintances are made there. You cannot socialize when you are in another place and spend 5-6 hours of your school time online, and then you go out into a community you don't know, and what are you looking for there? This is especially difficult for children

- says Sergiy Babak.

At the same time, the MP notes that much of this process depends on how much local teachers help these children.

Each school has social workers and practical psychologists who know exactly what to do with internally displaced children, with IDPs, and try to smoothly adapt them to life in the local community, to forget about the stress they have experienced. In short, psychologists are working with this. Therefore, the first thing to do is to actually make sure that children go to school and kindergarten

- summarizes the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Education Committee.

Optional

The mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko , saidthat the community pays considerable attention to the adaptation of displaced children, namely their attendance at preschools and educational institutions.

We pay extra attention to ensuring that displaced children study offline in the schools of our community to help them adapt faster. For us, all children are children of Ukraine, they are our relatives

- said Ihor Sapozhko.
Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyWar

Contact us about advertising