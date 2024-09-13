Children who moved during the war find it difficult to adapt if they study online - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Education Committee

Personal visits to kindergartens and schools at the new place of residence, constant communication with their peers are an important condition for adaptation for children who were forced to leave the temporarily occupied territories and frontline areas. This opinion was expressed by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science and Innovation, Serhiy Babak, in a commentary to UNN.

According to the MP, there may be a number of reasons why parents are afraid to let their children go to new schools. But, ultimately, this position leads to the fact that it harms the children themselves because it deprives them of real communication with their peers.

Unfortunately, very often children do not go offline to those schools or kindergartens. Either their parents don't let them go, or for other reasons, or they are simply comfortable with their old teachers in their old schools to study remotely. But this is precisely what prevents them from adapting normally, because schools and kindergartens are the places where children spend half of their active time. And these are actually the places of reintegration, socialization into the community they find themselves in. New friends and acquaintances are made there. You cannot socialize when you are in another place and spend 5-6 hours of your school time online, and then you go out into a community you don't know, and what are you looking for there? This is especially difficult for children - says Sergiy Babak.

At the same time, the MP notes that much of this process depends on how much local teachers help these children.

Each school has social workers and practical psychologists who know exactly what to do with internally displaced children, with IDPs, and try to smoothly adapt them to life in the local community, to forget about the stress they have experienced. In short, psychologists are working with this. Therefore, the first thing to do is to actually make sure that children go to school and kindergarten - summarizes the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Education Committee.

Optional

The mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko , saidthat the community pays considerable attention to the adaptation of displaced children, namely their attendance at preschools and educational institutions.