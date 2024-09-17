Defense Forces Restore Situation Near Torske in Donetsk Oblast - DeepState

Defense forces managed to regain the position near Torske in Donetsk region. But the occupiers continue to advance in the areas of other settlements. This is stated in the report of DeepState, reports UNN.

Details

“The Ukrainian Defense Forces have regained their position near Torske. The enemy advanced near Kolesnykivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Novohrodivka, in Hrodivka and Zhelaniy Perviy,” the statement said.

