Hostile forces occupied Nevelske and advanced in Krasnohorivka - DeepState

On the front line, terrorists captured Nevelske and advanced in Krasnohorivka. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

According to the General Staff, the situation remains the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector. The aggressor attacked there 44 times during the day. The most active attacks took place in the area of Novohrodivka, Mykhailivka and Hrodivka.

DeepState: Ukrainian Defense Forces Clear Part of Kursk Region, Occupants Advance in Donetsk Oblast