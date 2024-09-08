ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117294 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119722 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 195106 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151811 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151883 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142538 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196653 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112385 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185560 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105056 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 83077 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 59144 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 37086 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 66337 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 43019 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 195124 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196663 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185567 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212412 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200608 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149059 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148362 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152499 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143456 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159886 views
Hostile forces occupied Nevelske and advanced in Krasnohorivka - DeepState

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25512 views

According to DeepState, on the frontline, the occupiers captured the village of Nevelske and advanced to Krasnohorivka.

On the front line, terrorists captured Nevelske and advanced in Krasnohorivka. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

Recall

According to the General Staff, the situation remains the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector. The aggressor attacked there 44 times during the day. The most active attacks took place in the area of Novohrodivka, Mykhailivka and Hrodivka.

DeepState: Ukrainian Defense Forces Clear Part of Kursk Region, Occupants Advance in Donetsk Oblast02.09.24, 04:00 • 115390 views

Julia Kotwicka

War

