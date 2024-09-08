Hostile forces occupied Nevelske and advanced in Krasnohorivka - DeepState
Kyiv • UNN
According to DeepState, on the frontline, the occupiers captured the village of Nevelske and advanced to Krasnohorivka.
On the front line, terrorists captured Nevelske and advanced in Krasnohorivka. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.
Recall
According to the General Staff, the situation remains the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector. The aggressor attacked there 44 times during the day. The most active attacks took place in the area of Novohrodivka, Mykhailivka and Hrodivka.
DeepState: Ukrainian Defense Forces Clear Part of Kursk Region, Occupants Advance in Donetsk Oblast02.09.24, 04:00 • 115390 views