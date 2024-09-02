DeepState: Ukrainian Defense Forces Clear Part of Kursk Region, Occupants Advance in Donetsk Oblast
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian troops have completed the clearing of the Mala Loknya-Pohrebky line in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. At the same time, Russian occupants captured Dolyna and advanced near Makiivka and Toretsk in Donetsk region.
Details
“The enemy occupied Dolyna and advanced near Makiivka and in Toretsk,” the statement said.
