DeepState: Ukrainian Defense Forces Clear Part of Kursk Region, Occupants Advance in Donetsk Oblast

The Defense Forces have completed the clearing of the Mala Loknya-Pohrebky line in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, while the occupiers have advanced in the Donetsk region. This was written by analysts of the DeepState project, UNN reports .

Details

“The enemy occupied Dolyna and advanced near Makiivka and in Toretsk,” the statement said.

Invaders are trying to surround Vuhledar, attacking from the flanks - DeepState