Invaders are trying to surround Vuhledar, attacking from the flanks - DeepState
Kyiv • UNN
The occupiers are trying to attack Vuhledar from the flanks. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.
Details
Enemy troops have intensified their attacks on Vuhledar in recent days, trying to outflank the city, in particular from the directions west of Pavlivka and near Vodyane. Their goal is to encircle Vuhledar, as direct assaults have failed.
Although the enemy has not yet achieved significant results, it has achieved partial success. The situation in the combat zone continues to be clarified.