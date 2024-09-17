Ukrainian intelligence attacks Russian military base in Syria

On the morning of Sunday, September 15, fighters from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine from the "Chemist" group attacked a Russian military base on the southeastern outskirts of Aleppo in Syria. This is reported and published by the Kyiv Post, citing sources in the GUR, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the Russians manufactured and tested strike UAVs at the base, and also used it to manufacture "camouflaged improvised explosive devices," whose warheads were stored at the position attacked by the DIU's special forces.

The video, shot by the scout, shows the symbols of Ukrainian military intelligence near the Russian base. Shortly afterward, an explosion occurs at the Russian facility, followed by the detonation of a munition. The video also shows explosives that had been previously planted in the base.

