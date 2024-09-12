DIU downed Russian Su-30SM in the Black Sea: video shown

Ukrainian reconnaissance men downed a Russian Su-30SM in the Black Sea, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported on September 12, UNN reports.

During an operation in the Black Sea, servicemen of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine destroyed a Russian Su-30SM combat aircraft by a hit from an air defense system - the DIU said.

The fighter jet that crashed into the sea reportedly belonged to the 43rd Separate Naval Aviation Regiment of the Russian Aerospace Forces, which is based at the airfield in Saki in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

"The invaders lost contact with their combat aircraft on September 11, 2024 at about 5 am. Approximately three hours later, the Russians launched a search and rescue operation involving an An-26 aircraft, as well as Mi-8 and Ka-27 helicopters. In the afternoon, the invaders reported to the command about a characteristic spot of aviation fuel found in the sea, 70 kilometers northwest of Cape Tarkhankut, and soon saw the wreckage of the downed Su-30SM," the scouts said.

The cost of such an aircraft is reportedly around $50 million.

"The struggle continues!" Glory to Ukraine!" - the DIU emphasized.

Russia's losses in Ukraine exceeded 630 thousand people - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine