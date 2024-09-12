ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116864 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119288 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194389 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151419 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151693 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142459 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196336 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112368 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185285 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105044 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

DIU downed Russian Su-30SM in the Black Sea: video shown

DIU downed Russian Su-30SM in the Black Sea: video shown

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19182 views

A special unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine shot down a Russian Su-30SM fighter jet in the Black Sea using man-portable air defense systems. The aircraft, worth about $50 million, belonged to the 43rd Separate Naval Aviation Regiment of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

Ukrainian reconnaissance men downed a Russian Su-30SM in the Black Sea, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported on September 12, UNN reports.

During an operation in the Black Sea, servicemen of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine destroyed a Russian Su-30SM combat aircraft by a hit from an air defense system

- the DIU said.

The fighter jet that crashed into the sea reportedly belonged to the 43rd Separate Naval Aviation Regiment of the Russian Aerospace Forces, which is based at the airfield in Saki in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

"The invaders lost contact with their combat aircraft on September 11, 2024 at about 5 am. Approximately three hours later, the Russians launched a search and rescue operation involving an An-26 aircraft, as well as Mi-8 and Ka-27 helicopters. In the afternoon, the invaders reported to the command about a characteristic spot of aviation fuel found in the sea, 70 kilometers northwest of Cape Tarkhankut, and soon saw the wreckage of the downed Su-30SM," the scouts said.

The cost of such an aircraft is reportedly around $50 million.

"The struggle continues!" Glory to Ukraine!" - the DIU emphasized.

Russia's losses in Ukraine exceeded 630 thousand people - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine12.09.24, 07:44 • 20192 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

