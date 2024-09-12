Russia's losses in Ukraine exceeded 630 thousand people - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

As of September 12, 2024, the total combat losses of Russian troops in Ukraine since February 24, 2022 amount to about 630,200 people, including 270 people in the last day. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on its Facebook page, UNN reports.

Details

Total enemy combat losses from February 24, 22 to September 12, 24 are estimated to have amounted to:

personnel - about 630200 (+1270) people,

tanks - 8653 (+11) units,

armored combat vehicles - 16955 (+17) units,

artillery systems - 18009 (+73) units,

MLRS - 1184 (+2) units,

air defense systems - 945 (+2) units,

aircraft - 369 (+1) units,

helicopters - 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 15033 (+43),

cruise missiles - 2591 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 24481 (+93) units,

special equipment - 3061 (+2).

Losses of Russian forces continue to grow, reflecting the high intensity of fighting at the front.

