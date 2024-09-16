16 carriers disconnected from the “Shlyakh” system: the reason is given
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrtransbezpeka disconnected 16 carriers from the Shlyakh system for 3 months for organizing the illegal departure of persons liable for military service abroad. The offenders did not return to Ukraine within 60 days.
The Shlyakh system was disconnected from 16 carriers for systematic violation of the rules of crossing the state border by military personnel, UNN reports citing Ukrtransbezpeka.
The Commission on Termination of Licensees' Access to the Unified Complex of Information Systems of Ukrtransbezpeka decided to disconnect the following carriers from the SHLYakh System for three months:
Individual entrepreneur Murashkin Sergey Gennadievich
Artem Viktorovych Likhtei, sole proprietor
Individual entrepreneur Pedorchenko Artem Leonidovich
Individual entrepreneur Dmytro Radomskyi
Andrii Mykolaiovych Yatsiura
Oleksandr Yakovlevych Gontyuk
Individual entrepreneur Aronets Serhii Anatoliiovych
Oleksandr Smulskyi, individual entrepreneur
Maksym Yuriyovych Dubovyk, sole proprietor
Oleksandr Mykhailovych Blazhenko, sole proprietor
Vadym Taran, individual entrepreneur
Andrey Vyacheslavovich Simagutin
Vasily Pavlovich Kolyadyuk
LLC "AVT GLOBAL"
MARYANGEL LLC
LLC "MAKARTRANS"
Add
According to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, these carriers were involved in organizing channels for smuggling men of military age across the state border during the period of martial law. The persons who were organized to leave Ukraine as drivers of road transport did not return to Ukraine within 60 days, thus violating the established rules for crossing the state border.
Dozens more cases of abuse of data entry into the System have been submitted to the Commission. After verifying the information on each case, a decision will be made.
Ukrtransbezpeka expresses its gratitude for the cooperation of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and provides all the necessary information to law enforcement agencies to bring the offenders to justice.
Shlyakh system resumes operation after technical failure26.01.24, 11:43 • 28634 views