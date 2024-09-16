ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Actual
16 carriers disconnected from the “Shlyakh” system: the reason is given

16 carriers disconnected from the “Shlyakh” system: the reason is given

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30913 views

Ukrtransbezpeka disconnected 16 carriers from the Shlyakh system for 3 months for organizing the illegal departure of persons liable for military service abroad. The offenders did not return to Ukraine within 60 days.

The Shlyakh system was disconnected from 16 carriers for systematic violation of the rules of crossing the state border by military personnel, UNN reports citing Ukrtransbezpeka.

The Commission on Termination of Licensees' Access to the Unified Complex of Information Systems of Ukrtransbezpeka decided to disconnect the following carriers from the SHLYakh System for three months:

Individual entrepreneur Murashkin Sergey Gennadievich

Artem Viktorovych Likhtei, sole proprietor

Individual entrepreneur Pedorchenko Artem Leonidovich

Individual entrepreneur Dmytro Radomskyi

Andrii Mykolaiovych Yatsiura

Oleksandr Yakovlevych Gontyuk

Individual entrepreneur Aronets Serhii Anatoliiovych

Oleksandr Smulskyi, individual entrepreneur

Maksym Yuriyovych Dubovyk, sole proprietor

Oleksandr Mykhailovych Blazhenko, sole proprietor

Vadym Taran, individual entrepreneur

Andrey Vyacheslavovich Simagutin

Vasily Pavlovich Kolyadyuk

LLC "AVT GLOBAL"

MARYANGEL LLC

LLC "MAKARTRANS"

Add

According to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, these carriers were involved in organizing channels for smuggling men of military age across the state border during the period of martial law. The persons who were organized to leave Ukraine as drivers of road transport did not return to Ukraine within 60 days, thus violating the established rules for crossing the state border.

Dozens more cases of abuse of data entry into the System have been submitted to the Commission. After verifying the information on each case, a decision will be made.

Ukrtransbezpeka expresses its gratitude for the cooperation of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and provides all the necessary information to law enforcement agencies to bring the offenders to justice.

Shlyakh system resumes operation after technical failure26.01.24, 11:43 • 28634 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarEconomy

