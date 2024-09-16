16 carriers disconnected from the “Shlyakh” system: the reason is given

The Shlyakh system was disconnected from 16 carriers for systematic violation of the rules of crossing the state border by military personnel, UNN reports citing Ukrtransbezpeka.

The Commission on Termination of Licensees' Access to the Unified Complex of Information Systems of Ukrtransbezpeka decided to disconnect the following carriers from the SHLYakh System for three months:

Individual entrepreneur Murashkin Sergey Gennadievich

Artem Viktorovych Likhtei, sole proprietor

Individual entrepreneur Pedorchenko Artem Leonidovich

Individual entrepreneur Dmytro Radomskyi

Andrii Mykolaiovych Yatsiura

Oleksandr Yakovlevych Gontyuk

Individual entrepreneur Aronets Serhii Anatoliiovych

Oleksandr Smulskyi, individual entrepreneur

Maksym Yuriyovych Dubovyk, sole proprietor

Oleksandr Mykhailovych Blazhenko, sole proprietor

Vadym Taran, individual entrepreneur

Andrey Vyacheslavovich Simagutin

Vasily Pavlovich Kolyadyuk

LLC "AVT GLOBAL"

MARYANGEL LLC

LLC "MAKARTRANS"

Add

According to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, these carriers were involved in organizing channels for smuggling men of military age across the state border during the period of martial law. The persons who were organized to leave Ukraine as drivers of road transport did not return to Ukraine within 60 days, thus violating the established rules for crossing the state border.

Dozens more cases of abuse of data entry into the System have been submitted to the Commission. After verifying the information on each case, a decision will be made.

Ukrtransbezpeka expresses its gratitude for the cooperation of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and provides all the necessary information to law enforcement agencies to bring the offenders to justice.

Shlyakh system resumes operation after technical failure