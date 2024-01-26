ukenru
Shlyakh system resumes operation after technical failure

Shlyakh system resumes operation after technical failure

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28626 views

The Shlyakh system and the Ukrtransbezpeka website have resumed normal operation after a technical failure on January 25, reports the State Service of Ukraine for Transport Safety.

The Shlyakh system and Ukrtransbezpeka's website have reopened in normal mode after a technical failure on January 25, the State Service for Transport Safety reported on Friday, UNN reported.

For the attention of international road carriers and drivers. The "Shlyakh" system and the Ukrtransbezpeka website are operating in normal mode

- Ukrtransbezpeka reported on January 26.

Recall

On January 25, Ukrtransbezpeka reported that due to a technical failure of the data center, access to the Shlyakh system and the official website of Ukrtransbezpeka was temporarily unavailable.

Ukrposhta, Naftogaz, and Ukrtransbezpeka reported a failure of their IT systems.

For reference

Registration in the "Shlyakh" system is required for crossing the border by drivers transporting humanitarian or medical cargo for the Armed Forces, military formations or the population of Ukraine.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy

Contact us about advertising