General Staff: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 153 occupants' attacks in 24 hours, fighting continues in all sectors

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 114236 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 116906 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 190535 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149299 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150531 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141925 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194470 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112329 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183694 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104951 views

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 43634 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 70755 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 66979 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 40053 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 46360 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 190535 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 194470 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 183694 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 210669 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199073 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148091 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147492 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151712 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142738 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159252 views
General Staff: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 153 occupants' attacks in 24 hours, fighting continues in all sectors

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 83967 views

The Ukrainian military continues to hold back the Russian invaders' offensive, inflicting significant losses on them. Over the past day, 153 combat engagements took place, the enemy carried out 63 air strikes and launched 448 kamikaze drones.

As of 22:00 on September 16, 2024, the Ukrainian military continues to resolutely repel the Russian occupiers' attempts to advance deep into the territory of Ukraine, inflicting significant losses and exhausting the enemy along the entire front line. Over the last day, 153 combat engagements took place. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN

Details

The Russian invaders carried out 63 air strikes on Ukrainian territory, using 83 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy used 448 kamikaze drones and fired more than 2,900 times at Ukrainian positions and populated areas.

Situation by direction:

  • Kharkiv sector: The enemy attacked Ukrainian troops' defensive lines near Vovchansk twice.
  • Kupyansk sector: The enemy conducted ten attacks in the areas of Novoosynove, Sinkivka and Lozova. Ukrainian troops repelled six attacks, four more are ongoing.
  • Liman direction: Russian troops conducted 21 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Hrekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Lozova, Bilohorivka and in Serebryansky forest. Four battles are currently underway.
  • Northern direction: The enemy attacked in the areas of Ivano-Daryivka and Pereyizne. Three Russian attacks were stopped by Ukrainian troops.
  • Kramatorsk sector: One combat engagement continues near Vasyukivka, five attacks have already been repelled.
  • Toretsk sector: Russians conducted 16 attacks near Nelipivka, Druzhba, Toretsk and Zalizne. Ukrainian troops stopped 13 attacks, three are ongoing.
  • Pokrovske direction: Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has made 40 attempts to break through the defense near Vozdvyzhenka, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Marynivka and Krasniy Yar. Two battles are still ongoing. In this area, 188 occupants were neutralized, 74 of them were irretrievably wounded, an armored combat vehicle and three vehicles were destroyed, an infantry fighting vehicle and an enemy vehicle were damaged.
  • Kurakhove direction: The enemy made 42 attacks near Ukrayinske, Tsukurine, Zhelanne Persha, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka. Four battles are ongoing.
  • Vremivsk direction: Occupants conducted offensive actions near Vuhledar, Katerynivka, Vodiane and Kostyantynivka. Three attacks were repelled, four attacks continue.
  • Orikhiv direction: The enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to advance near Robotyne.
  • Prydniprovsky direction: Russian troops attempted to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions five times, all of which failed.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly. Ukrainian defenders continue to successfully hold their positions and inflict significant losses on the enemy.

General Staff: 137 combat engagements on the frontline, most of them took place in Pokrovske and Kurakhove16.09.24, 01:08 • 21643 views

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics

