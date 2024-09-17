General Staff: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 153 occupants' attacks in 24 hours, fighting continues in all sectors

As of 22:00 on September 16, 2024, the Ukrainian military continues to resolutely repel the Russian occupiers' attempts to advance deep into the territory of Ukraine, inflicting significant losses and exhausting the enemy along the entire front line. Over the last day, 153 combat engagements took place. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The Russian invaders carried out 63 air strikes on Ukrainian territory, using 83 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy used 448 kamikaze drones and fired more than 2,900 times at Ukrainian positions and populated areas.

Situation by direction:

Kharkiv sector: The enemy attacked Ukrainian troops' defensive lines near Vovchansk twice.

Kupyansk sector: The enemy conducted ten attacks in the areas of Novoosynove, Sinkivka and Lozova. Ukrainian troops repelled six attacks, four more are ongoing.

Liman direction: Russian troops conducted 21 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Hrekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Lozova, Bilohorivka and in Serebryansky forest. Four battles are currently underway.

Northern direction: The enemy attacked in the areas of Ivano-Daryivka and Pereyizne. Three Russian attacks were stopped by Ukrainian troops.

Kramatorsk sector: One combat engagement continues near Vasyukivka, five attacks have already been repelled.

Toretsk sector: Russians conducted 16 attacks near Nelipivka, Druzhba, Toretsk and Zalizne. Ukrainian troops stopped 13 attacks, three are ongoing.

Pokrovske direction: Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has made 40 attempts to break through the defense near Vozdvyzhenka, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Marynivka and Krasniy Yar. Two battles are still ongoing. In this area, 188 occupants were neutralized, 74 of them were irretrievably wounded, an armored combat vehicle and three vehicles were destroyed, an infantry fighting vehicle and an enemy vehicle were damaged.

Kurakhove direction: The enemy made 42 attacks near Ukrayinske, Tsukurine, Zhelanne Persha, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka. Four battles are ongoing.

Vremivsk direction: Occupants conducted offensive actions near Vuhledar, Katerynivka, Vodiane and Kostyantynivka. Three attacks were repelled, four attacks continue.

Orikhiv direction: The enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to advance near Robotyne.

Prydniprovsky direction: Russian troops attempted to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions five times, all of which failed.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly. Ukrainian defenders continue to successfully hold their positions and inflict significant losses on the enemy.

