General Staff: 137 combat engagements on the frontline, most of them took place in Pokrovske and Kurakhove

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 114215 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 116892 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 190511 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149287 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150523 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141920 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194455 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112329 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183683 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104951 views

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 43549 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 70669 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 66878 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 39951 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 46192 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 190511 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 194455 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 183683 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 210659 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199063 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148087 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147489 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151709 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142735 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159249 views
General Staff: 137 combat engagements on the frontline, most of them took place in Pokrovske and Kurakhove

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21643 views

There were 137 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day, most of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. The occupants carried out 56 air strikes, used 428 kamikaze drones and made almost 2,800 attacks.

A total of 137 combat engagements took place in the frontline since the beginning of the day. The largest number of battles took place in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, terrorists conducted 56 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, dropping 83 guided aerial bombs. They also used 428 kamikaze drones and fired nearly 2,800 times at Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas.

Situation on the routes

In Kharkiv: the invaders unsuccessfully stormed the area of Vovchansk.

In Kupyanske: the enemy attacked near Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka, Hlushkivka, Kruglyakivka and Lozova. Eighteen battles are over, two are still ongoing.

In Lymanske: the occupiers also unsuccessfully stormed near Druzhelyubivka, Kovalivka, Tverdokhlibove, Nevske, Makiivka, Terny and Novosadove.

In Siverske: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 12 offensives by enemy troops in the areas of Bilohorivka, Verkhnekamianske, Vyymka and Ivano-Daryivka. Ten combat engagements have been completed, two are still ongoing.

In Kramatorsk: the enemy stormed our positions near Stupochky and Kurdyumivka. The defense forces stopped all the attacks.

In Toretsk: the occupants unsuccessfully stormed 11 times near Toretsk, Dachne, Shcherbynivka and Nelipivka.

In Pokrovske: the enemy attacked 34 times in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelenyi Pole, Novotoretsk, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, and Marynivka. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 31 attacks, three clashes are still ongoing.

In Kurakhove: the aggressor also carried out 34 attacks near Zhelannyi Druhyi, Ukrayinske, Selidove, Dolyna, Heorhiivka, Katerynivka and Kostyantynivka. Twenty-seven clashes have been completed, and another seven are still ongoing.

In Vremivske: the invaders attacked 8 times near Vodyane, Katerynivka and Makarivka. Five more attacks are currently underway.

In Prydniprovske: Defense forces stopped 8 attacks.

The General Staff reported 83 combat engagements over the day, most of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors14.09.24, 17:36 • 26545 views

Julia Kotwicka

War

