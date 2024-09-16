General Staff: 137 combat engagements on the frontline, most of them took place in Pokrovske and Kurakhove

A total of 137 combat engagements took place in the frontline since the beginning of the day. The largest number of battles took place in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, terrorists conducted 56 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, dropping 83 guided aerial bombs. They also used 428 kamikaze drones and fired nearly 2,800 times at Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas.

Situation on the routes

In Kharkiv: the invaders unsuccessfully stormed the area of Vovchansk.

In Kupyanske: the enemy attacked near Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka, Hlushkivka, Kruglyakivka and Lozova. Eighteen battles are over, two are still ongoing.

In Lymanske: the occupiers also unsuccessfully stormed near Druzhelyubivka, Kovalivka, Tverdokhlibove, Nevske, Makiivka, Terny and Novosadove.

In Siverske: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 12 offensives by enemy troops in the areas of Bilohorivka, Verkhnekamianske, Vyymka and Ivano-Daryivka. Ten combat engagements have been completed, two are still ongoing.

In Kramatorsk: the enemy stormed our positions near Stupochky and Kurdyumivka. The defense forces stopped all the attacks.

In Toretsk: the occupants unsuccessfully stormed 11 times near Toretsk, Dachne, Shcherbynivka and Nelipivka.

In Pokrovske: the enemy attacked 34 times in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelenyi Pole, Novotoretsk, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, and Marynivka. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 31 attacks, three clashes are still ongoing.

In Kurakhove: the aggressor also carried out 34 attacks near Zhelannyi Druhyi, Ukrayinske, Selidove, Dolyna, Heorhiivka, Katerynivka and Kostyantynivka. Twenty-seven clashes have been completed, and another seven are still ongoing.

In Vremivske: the invaders attacked 8 times near Vodyane, Katerynivka and Makarivka. Five more attacks are currently underway.

In Prydniprovske: Defense forces stopped 8 attacks.

