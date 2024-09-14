The General Staff reported 83 combat engagements over the day, most of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

The number of combat engagements with the enemy has already reached 83 over the past day. Most of them took place in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions. This was reported by the General Staff of Ukraine in a statement, UNN writes.

It is reported that the occupiers continue to use aviation and artillery in the border areas of Sumy region. In particular, the areas of Nova Huta, Grabovske, Vovkivka, Sopych, Ulanove, Novodmitrivka, and Bachevsk came under artillery fire. Aviation strikes hit Nova Huta, Obody, Iskryskivka, Pavlivka, Bilopillia, and Kindrativka.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian terrorists stormed the positions of our units near Vovchansk three times.

The enemy attacked four times in the Kupyansk direction. In the direction of Lozova and Sinkivka. One attack was repelled by the Defense Forces, three engagements are ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked in the areas of Druzhelyubivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Zarichne, Serebryanka and Terny. A total of 11 combat engagements have taken place in this sector since the beginning of the day, five are still ongoing. The situation is under control.

The enemy continues to try to break through the defense of our troops in the Siverskyi sector, but is receiving a tough rebuff from Ukrainian units. Thus, near Verkhnekamianske and Vyymka, the occupants twice tried to push our units, and one engagement has not yet been completed - the General Staff added.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the militants made one attack near Andriivka.

The number of enemy attacks in the Toretsk sector has increased to six. The enemy, with the support of aviation, is attacking near Toretsk, where our defenders repelled two attacks, Druzhba and Nelipivka, where four attacks have already been repelled, and two more clashes are ongoing. Konstantynivka, Kleban-Byk and Katerynivka were attacked with anti-aircraft gunships, and Druzhba was hit with unguided aerial missiles.

The enemy is intensively attacking Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovske sector. Here, during the day, the aggressor carried out 23 attacks in the areas of Sukhoi Balka, Vozdvyzhenka, Zelenyi Pole, Novooleksandrivka, Novotoretsk, Hrodivka, Krasnyi Yar, Novohrodivka and Marynivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled 23 enemy attacks, with six battles still ongoing.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy has attacked our units 27 times since the beginning of the day. He tried to advance near Selidove, Ukrayinske, Krasnohorivka, Dolyna, Zhelenyi Druhyi, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka, and three firefights are currently underway near Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka.

On the Vremivske direction, our troops repelled two attacks toward Vodyane and Zolota Niva, and the enemy's attempts to advance did not bring any success.

The settlements of Pyatikhatky and Lobkove in the Orikhivsk sector were hit by unguided aerial missiles.

On the Prydniprovsky direction, two attacks by the invaders were unsuccessful.

Ukrainian troops have advanced south of Vesele, located southwest of Hlushkovo and three kilometers from the border. Zelenskiy said that thanks to the Kursk operation, the enemy was stopped in Kharkiv region and slowed down in Donetsk region.

