The General Staff reported 83 combat engagements over the day, most of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
The General Staff reported 83 combat engagements over the day, most of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

The General Staff reported 83 combat engagements over the day, most of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

Kyiv  •  UNN

 26546 views

The General Staff of Ukraine reported 83 combat engagements with the enemy over the day. The most intense fighting is taking place in the Pokrovske (23 attacks) and Kurakhove (27 attacks) sectors.

The number of combat engagements with the enemy has already reached 83 over the past day. Most of them took place in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions. This was reported by the General Staff of Ukraine in a statement, UNN writes.

Details

It is reported that the occupiers continue to use aviation and artillery in the border areas of Sumy region. In particular, the areas of Nova Huta, Grabovske, Vovkivka, Sopych, Ulanove, Novodmitrivka, and Bachevsk came under artillery fire. Aviation strikes hit Nova Huta, Obody, Iskryskivka, Pavlivka, Bilopillia, and Kindrativka.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian terrorists stormed the positions of our units near Vovchansk three times.

The enemy attacked four times in the Kupyansk direction. In the direction of Lozova and Sinkivka. One attack was repelled by the Defense Forces, three engagements are ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked in the areas of Druzhelyubivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Zarichne, Serebryanka and Terny. A total of 11 combat engagements have taken place in this sector since the beginning of the day, five are still ongoing. The situation is under control.

The enemy continues to try to break through the defense of our troops in the Siverskyi sector, but is receiving a tough rebuff from Ukrainian units. Thus, near Verkhnekamianske and Vyymka, the occupants twice tried to push our units, and one engagement has not yet been completed

- the General Staff added.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the militants made one attack near Andriivka.

The number of enemy attacks in the Toretsk sector has increased to six. The enemy, with the support of aviation, is attacking near Toretsk, where our defenders repelled two attacks, Druzhba and Nelipivka, where four attacks have already been repelled, and two more clashes are ongoing. Konstantynivka, Kleban-Byk and Katerynivka were attacked with anti-aircraft gunships, and Druzhba was hit with unguided aerial missiles.

The enemy is intensively attacking Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovske sector. Here, during the day, the aggressor carried out 23 attacks in the areas of Sukhoi Balka, Vozdvyzhenka, Zelenyi Pole, Novooleksandrivka, Novotoretsk, Hrodivka, Krasnyi Yar, Novohrodivka and Marynivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled 23 enemy attacks, with six battles still ongoing.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy has attacked our units 27 times since the beginning of the day. He tried to advance near Selidove, Ukrayinske, Krasnohorivka, Dolyna, Zhelenyi Druhyi, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka, and three firefights are currently underway near Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka.

On the Vremivske direction, our troops repelled two attacks toward Vodyane and Zolota Niva, and the enemy's attempts to advance did not bring any success.

The settlements of Pyatikhatky and Lobkove in the Orikhivsk sector were hit by unguided aerial missiles.

On the Prydniprovsky direction, two attacks by the invaders were unsuccessful.

Recall

Ukrainian troops have advanced south of Vesele, located southwest of Hlushkovo and three kilometers from the border. Zelenskiy said that thanks to the Kursk operation, the enemy was stopped in Kharkiv region and slowed down in Donetsk region.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War

