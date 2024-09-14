British Prime Minister hints at future “developments” in Storm Shadow decision for Ukraine

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that a final decision has not yet been made on the use of Storm Shadow missiles to strike at Russian territory. However, he hinted that further developments on this issue may occur at a meeting of the UN General Assembly, Politico writes, UNN reports .

Details

According to the newspaper, after meeting with US President John Biden the day before, Starmer said that a final decision on Storm Shadow missiles has not yet been made and hinted that further developments could take place at a meeting of the UN General Assembly later this month.

"Obviously, in a few days we will reconvene at the UNGA with a wider range of people," he said.

Biden and Starmer reaffirm their unwavering support for Ukraine

Starmer emphasized that "this was not a meeting about specific capabilities," but added: "We came away with a strong position." He denied that "in the next few weeks and months," his focus will be on securing tactics on Ukraine before the US presidential election and the possible victory of Donald Trump, who has called Putin a "genius.

"No, I think if you look at the situation in Ukraine and in the Middle East, it's clear that there are really important potential developments in the coming weeks and months, regardless of what's happening in other countries," he said.

Addendum

The two leaders met one-on-one in the Oval Office for 20 minutes before holding a longer joint meeting with aides to discuss strategic issues, including Ukraine and the Middle East.

Earlier, the British Prime Minister did not rule out the possibility of allowing Ukraine to use Storm Shadow missiles despite Putin's threats, saying, that Russia started the war and can stop it right now.

