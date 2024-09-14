British Prime Minister hints at future “developments” in Storm Shadow decision for Ukraine

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 113575 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 116383 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 189513 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 148832 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150160 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141735 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 193834 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112308 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183148 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104946 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 39707 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 66840 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

February 28, 11:39 PM • 63102 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 35410 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 41303 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 189513 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 193834 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 183148 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 210172 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 198603 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147806 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147231 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151480 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142518 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159044 views
British Prime Minister hints at future "developments" in Storm Shadow decision for Ukraine

British Prime Minister hints at future "developments" in Storm Shadow decision for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 62332 views

British Prime Minister Starmer said that the final decision on the use of Storm Shadow missiles to strike Russia has not yet been made. He hinted at possible developments at a meeting of the UN General Assembly.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that a final decision has not yet been made on the use of Storm Shadow missiles to strike at Russian territory. However, he hinted that further developments on this issue may occur at a meeting of the UN General Assembly, Politico writes, UNN reports .

Details

According to the newspaper, after meeting with US President John Biden the day before, Starmer said that a final decision on Storm Shadow missiles has not yet been made and hinted that further developments could take place at a meeting of the UN General Assembly later this month.

"Obviously, in a few days we will reconvene at the UNGA with a wider range of people," he said.

Biden and Starmer reaffirm their unwavering support for Ukraine14.09.24, 09:25 • 62994 views

Starmer emphasized that "this was not a meeting about specific capabilities," but added: "We came away with a strong position." He denied that "in the next few weeks and months," his focus will be on securing tactics on Ukraine before the US presidential election and the possible victory of Donald Trump, who has called Putin a "genius.

"No, I think if you look at the situation in Ukraine and in the Middle East, it's clear that there are really important potential developments in the coming weeks and months, regardless of what's happening in other countries," he said.

Addendum

The two leaders met one-on-one in the Oval Office for 20 minutes before holding a longer joint meeting with aides to discuss strategic issues, including Ukraine and the Middle East.

Earlier, the British Prime Minister did not rule out the possibility of allowing Ukraine to use Storm Shadow missiles despite Putin's threats, saying,  that Russia started the war and can stop it right now.

The United States and Britain probably allowed Storm Shadow to hit the russian federation, but there are no official statements yet - The Guardian14.09.24, 08:57 • 52737 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPoliticsNews of the World

