Biden and Starmer reaffirm their unwavering support for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine during a meeting at the White House and expressed “deep concern” over Iran and North Korea's provision of lethal weapons to Russia. This is stated in the statement of the White House, reports UNN.

Details

President Joseph R. Biden Jr. met today (September 13) at the White House with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The leaders held an in-depth discussion on a range of foreign policy issues of mutual interest. [They reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine as it continues to defend itself against Russian aggression. They expressed deep concern over Iran and North Korea's provision of lethal weapons to Russia and the People's Republic of China's support for Russia's defense industrial base - the White House said in a statement.

The United States and Britain probably allowed Storm Shadow to hit the russian federation, but there are no official statements yet - The Guardian

It is also reported that the heads of state reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to Israel's security, the urgent need to conclude a ceasefire agreement that will allow for the release of hostages and increased aid in Gaza. They also spoke about the need for Israel to do more to protect civilians and address the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

They also condemned attacks by Iranian-backed Houthis on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. They discussed U.S.-U.K. cooperation on clean energy and advanced technologies, as well as opportunities to deepen our strong U.S.-U.K. economic ties. President Biden emphasized his support for the Belfast Agreement and its role in maintaining peace and stability in Northern Ireland.

Biden: US is already working on lifting restrictions on long-range weapons for Ukraine