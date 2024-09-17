ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Election officials in at least five states in the United States have received suspicious packages

Election officials in at least five states in the United States have received suspicious packages

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22082 views

Election officials in five US states have received suspicious packages containing powdery substances. The FBI and the US Postal Service are investigating the incident, and most of the substances have been found to be safe.

Election officials in at least five states received suspicious packages on Monday, according to state officials. Although there are no reports that the packages contained hazardous substances, the FBI and the U.S. Postal Service confirmed that they are investigating the incident, the Associated Press (AP) reported, according to UNN

Details

Packages of powdery substances were sent to secretaries of state and election offices in Nebraska, Tennessee, Wyoming, Oklahoma and Iowa, AP reports.

In most cases, the substances had already been determined to be safe. In Oklahoma, officials determined that the material sent to the election office was flour. In Nebraska, the substance was tested and found to be non-hazardous.

Elsewhere, it was not yet clear whether testing of the substances had been completed. In Iowa, protocol called for the evacuation of the entire six-story building due to the presence of the substance. In Wyoming, employees working near the state capitol were sent home while a white substance sent to the secretary of state's office was tested.

Local reports in Kansas quoted Topeka Fire Department spokesman Alan Stahl as saying that two packages were found, one addressed to the secretary of state and the other to the attorney general, prompting a “precautionary evacuation” for further testing.

AddendumAddendum

This incident marks the second time in the last year that election officials have received suspicious packages. Last November, suspicious letters were sent to election offices and government buildings in at least six states. Some letters contained fentanyl, while others were not toxic. However, the suspicious mail delayed the counting of votes in some local elections.

This latest incident comes less than two months before what is expected to be a tense election. Officials across the country have taken steps to strengthen the security of election buildings and increase worker protection following a wave of harassment faced by many election workers during and after the 2020 elections.

Harris-Trump debate attracts 57.5 million viewers12.09.24, 01:40 • 100365 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsElections 2014

