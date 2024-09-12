ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Harris-Trump debate attracts 57.5 million viewers

Harris-Trump debate attracts 57.5 million viewers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 100367 views

The vice-presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump attracted 57.5 million viewers across 7 channels. This is more than the debate between Trump and Biden in June, but less than the record of 2016.

The debate between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump attracted 57.5 million viewers on seven TV channels. These are preliminary data from Nielsen, a company that specializes in measuring and analyzing media audiences, Reuters reports UNN

Details

This figure exceeds the audience of about 51 million people who watched the debate between Trump and then-candidate Joe Biden in June.

However, this data does not include viewers who watched the broadcast online, which is becoming increasingly popular as traditional television audiences decline, as well as those who watched the debate in bars and restaurants. Final data including these viewers will be available later.

The record for presidential debates was set in 2016, when 84 million people watched the debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

