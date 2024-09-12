Harris-Trump debate attracts 57.5 million viewers

The debate between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump attracted 57.5 million viewers on seven TV channels. These are preliminary data from Nielsen, a company that specializes in measuring and analyzing media audiences, Reuters reports UNN.

Details

This figure exceeds the audience of about 51 million people who watched the debate between Trump and then-candidate Joe Biden in June.

However, this data does not include viewers who watched the broadcast online, which is becoming increasingly popular as traditional television audiences decline, as well as those who watched the debate in bars and restaurants. Final data including these viewers will be available later.

The record for presidential debates was set in 2016, when 84 million people watched the debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

US and Iraq agree to withdraw coalition troops by 2026