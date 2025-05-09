$41.440.02
Poroshenko's son is accused of non-payment of military levy and other taxes amounting to more than UAH 770 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1208 views

Oleksiy Poroshenko did not pay the military tax on income abroad for 2023-2024. The amount of unpaid taxes is estimated at UAH 770 million.

Poroshenko's son is accused of non-payment of military levy and other taxes amounting to more than UAH 770 million

The eldest son of People's Deputy and oligarch Petro Poroshenko, Oleksiy, did not pay military tax and income tax from the activities of his foreign firms in 2023–2024, which caused losses to the state budget of about UAH 770 million. Now Oleksiy is threatened with liability before the law, reports "Law and Business".

According to the publication, tax specialists analyzed information regarding Oleksiy Poroshenko and found no tax payments to the state budget for the last two years.

According to current legislation, an individual — a resident of Ukraine who receives income abroad is obliged to pay taxes and military tax. During 2023–2024, the son of former President Petro Poroshenko — Oleksiy did not pay a single penny of military tax and personal income tax

- writes "ZiB".

As reported, international agreements on the avoidance of double taxation do not regulate the issue of collecting military tax at all. 

"This means that even if income tax is paid in the country of stay without the need to pay the difference, a resident of Ukraine must pay, starting from 2014, 1.5%, and from 01.01.2025 — 5% of military tax from the amount of funds received abroad. 

Oleksiy Poroshenko is the beneficiary of the Dutch company Central European Investments B.V., to which Ukrainian enterprises transferred about UAH 4 billion of dividends in 2023. These funds were probably received by him as income. In this case, the loss to the state budget from tax evasion for 2023 is about UAH 770 million," the publication notes.

In addition, the younger Poroshenko is associated with a number of companies in Singapore, Austria, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Cyprus and the Netherlands, which, according to experts, may indicate additional sources of foreign income. In the case of paying tax abroad, the payer would have to provide a certificate from the tax authority of the relevant jurisdiction to Ukraine. According to experts, no such certificate was submitted.

Experts emphasize: the absence of military tax from foreign income, which could be used to finance the Armed Forces of Ukraine, requires a response from the Ukrainian regulatory authorities and requests to their foreign colleagues.

As reported earlier, People's Deputy Poroshenko was forced to recognize his conscript son Oleksiy as an evader, effectively confirming his violation of the law on mobilization.

Sanctions were imposed on Oleksiy's father, Petro Poroshenko. Shortly before that, he transferred over a billion dollars in assets to his son Oleksiy, who is hiding in London. Poroshenko Sr. is also suspected of treason for trading with terrorists from ORDLO, cooperating with Russia in the war, participating in the illegal alienation of the oil pipeline together with his business partner Medvedchuk, etc.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
European Central Bank
Petro Poroshenko
Austria
Singapore
Luxembourg
Lithuania
Netherlands
Ukraine
Cyprus
London
