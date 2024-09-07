US and Iraq agree to withdraw coalition troops by 2026

The United States and Iraq have reached an agreement on the withdrawal of the US-led international coalition forces from the territory of this Middle Eastern country. This was reported by Reuters, citing sources familiar with the process, UNN reports.

Details

“The plan, which has been agreed upon in general, requires final approval in both capitals and an official announcement. It envisages the withdrawal of hundreds of troops by September 2025, and the rest by the end of 2026,” the statement said.

It is noted that the United States and Iraq are seeking to establish new consultative relations, thanks to which some American units will be able to remain in the country after the main forces are withdrawn.

According to sources, the deal may be officially announced as early as this month.

