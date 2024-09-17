Goldman Sachs advises to buy AI stocks amid falling prices

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 114258 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 116921 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 190564 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149313 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150540 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141929 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194486 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112329 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183704 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104951 views

Popular news
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 43751 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 70851 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 67086 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 40178 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 46478 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 190564 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 194486 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 183704 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 210682 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199084 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148095 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147495 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151715 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142740 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159253 views
Goldman Sachs advises to buy AI stocks amid falling prices

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24762 views

Goldman Sachs believes it is time to buy AI stocks, which have fallen 11% since July. The bank expects profits of AI companies and the energy sector related to this technology to grow.

Artificial intelligence-related stocks have recently experienced a significant drop, but amid expected interest rate cuts and strong fundamentals, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s trading division believes it's time to buy on the dip. Bloomberg writes about it , UNN reports

Details

“We expect lower interest rates to support IT projects, economic policy to become less uncertain after the election, and tangible progress in AI developments to be presented at upcoming conferences,” Faris Murad, vice president of Goldman's US Individual Basket team, wrote in a note to clients on Thursday.

Goldman's Broad AI basket, which includes companies such as Nvidia Corp, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, and Oracle Corp, has fallen 11% from its 2024 high reached on July 10. Market weakness is not limited to Magnificent 7 shares. Earlier this year, Goldman launched two baskets focused on the growing demand for data centers and energy to support AI development. However, since mid-July, the AI data center basket has dropped 8%, and the Power Up America basket has lost 5%.

Traders' expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by half a percentage point during its meeting that ends on Wednesday have caused a rotation away from mega-cap tech stocks and toward economically sensitive market segments. In addition, the latest reporting season showed that corporate spending on AI is not yielding the expected results as quickly as investors had hoped.

Although this has raised concerns among some investors, Goldman sees this as a buying opportunity.

“There is too much pessimism about AI right now,” Murad writes. “AI baskets are cheap compared to earnings trends to date, and they may need a new bad news story to move lower, which we think is unlikely.”

Fundamentals play a key role in Goldman's thesis. The bank expects AI-related companies' net income to roughly double over the next 12 months. They also see further growth in the energy sector related to this technology.

“The performance of the energy theme this year was driven primarily by earnings growth in this segment as independent power producers and regulated utilities in the U.S. provided positive updates on data centers in the most recent reporting season,” Murad wrote.

For example, independent power producer Vistra Corp. is up 131% this year, and Constellation Energy Corp. is up 69%. Both companies are part of the Power Up basket and are usually traded in the context of AI-related sentiment. Although they lost some momentum after reaching their highs in late May, both recently reported results that exceeded expectations, and AI investments will continue to push these energy companies' shares up, Goldman notes.

“We continue to see data centers as the largest driver of energy demand growth in the United States,” Murad concluded.

Lilia Podolyak

