Cherkasy region rescuers receive UAH 3.3 million in aid from the Red Cross

Today, rescuers in Cherkasy region have received powerful support worth more than UAH 3.3 million. The assistance was provided to 44 local and volunteer fire brigades operating in the region. This was reported by the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, Ihor Taburets, according to UNN.

Details

The firefighting kits that were handed over to the rescuers contain the most necessary things for their work: from special suits to fire blankets. In total, the aid includes dozens of items of equipment necessary for the effective work of firefighters.

“We received this large-scale assistance from the Red Cross Society in Ukraine. I am grateful to the regional organization for the stable partnership!” emphasized Igor Taburets.

It is worth noting that the Cherkasy regional organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society has recently officially become part of the region's civil defense forces. This is a powerful reinforcement that has repeatedly proved its effectiveness in real-life conditions.

