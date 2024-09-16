A storm warning has been issued in Kyiv: wind gusts of up to 20 m/s are expected

Wind gusts of 15-20 m/s are expected in Kyiv in the next hour and will continue until the end of the day on September 16, UNN reports with reference to KCSA.

Experts urge to stay away from billboards, power lines, large trees, do not park vehicles near them, close windows tightly, and remove objects that could fall out of balconies and loggias during strong winds.

If a tree has fallen or branches have broken, call the emergency dispatch service of Kyivzelenbud: 0442724018.

When falling trees and branches threaten life, call the rescuers at: 101 or 0444303713 (KARS phone).

If people are injured, call 103 immediately.

In case of malfunction of traffic lights or road signs, call the number: 0503873542.

Weather will allow to admire Indian summer, despite magnetic storms - forecaster