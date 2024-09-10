Weather will allow to admire Indian summer, despite magnetic storms - forecaster

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120231 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 123173 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 201062 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155007 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153594 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143255 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199658 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112453 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188244 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105111 views

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 77963 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 49557 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 59756 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 88846 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 67197 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 201053 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 199654 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188243 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 214952 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 202987 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 20483 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150510 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149717 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153762 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144670 views
Weather will allow to admire Indian summer, despite magnetic storms - forecaster

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13126 views

Forecaster Natalia Didenko warns of magnetic storms and predicts warm weather in Ukraine. Local rains in the west and general precipitation are expected on September 12-13, but temperatures will remain high.

Forecaster Natalka Didenko warns of magnetic storms and predicts warm weather in Ukraine, with local rains expected in the west, and in a day - throughout Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

"Let's not start with the weather today. According to forecasts, tomorrow we are expected to see a significant increase in the Earth's magnetic activity, in other words, magnetic storms! Keep your favorite nurofen or citranomes nearby, just in case," Didenko said on Facebook.

"And the weather situation so far gives every reason to admire the Indian summer," the forecaster said.

According to her, tomorrow, September 11, dry and very warm weather will prevail in most regions of Ukraine, with daytime temperatures of +25...+30 degrees. "However, in the western part of Ukraine, on September 11, there is a possibility of local rains and it will be fresh, not higher than +18...+23 degrees. And on Wednesday evening in Odesa region, there may be rains, even with thunderstorms," she added.

According to Didenko, the young Indian summer in Kyiv is going according to schedule: tomorrow it will be dry and +27 degrees, and on September 12 and 13 it will rain in the capital. "Although precipitation will not affect the temperature regime much, warm weather will continue to prevail," she noted.

"I don't promise a lot of rain in the near future, more moisture will fall on the western regions of Ukraine, but expect rains everywhere in Ukraine on September 12-13," the forecaster said.

"So far, there is a lot of things - magnetic storms, cold in the west, heat in the east and center, a general rainy prospect on Thursday and Friday, respectively, and surges in atmospheric pressure - we will review the further synoptic perspective later," Didenko wrote.

Rains in the east and west and up to 29°: weather forecast for today10.09.24, 08:15 • 32334 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyHealth

