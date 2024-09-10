Weather will allow to admire Indian summer, despite magnetic storms - forecaster

Forecaster Natalka Didenko warns of magnetic storms and predicts warm weather in Ukraine, with local rains expected in the west, and in a day - throughout Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

"Let's not start with the weather today. According to forecasts, tomorrow we are expected to see a significant increase in the Earth's magnetic activity, in other words, magnetic storms! Keep your favorite nurofen or citranomes nearby, just in case," Didenko said on Facebook.

"And the weather situation so far gives every reason to admire the Indian summer," the forecaster said.

According to her, tomorrow, September 11, dry and very warm weather will prevail in most regions of Ukraine, with daytime temperatures of +25...+30 degrees. "However, in the western part of Ukraine, on September 11, there is a possibility of local rains and it will be fresh, not higher than +18...+23 degrees. And on Wednesday evening in Odesa region, there may be rains, even with thunderstorms," she added.

According to Didenko, the young Indian summer in Kyiv is going according to schedule: tomorrow it will be dry and +27 degrees, and on September 12 and 13 it will rain in the capital. "Although precipitation will not affect the temperature regime much, warm weather will continue to prevail," she noted.

"I don't promise a lot of rain in the near future, more moisture will fall on the western regions of Ukraine, but expect rains everywhere in Ukraine on September 12-13," the forecaster said.

"So far, there is a lot of things - magnetic storms, cold in the west, heat in the east and center, a general rainy prospect on Thursday and Friday, respectively, and surges in atmospheric pressure - we will review the further synoptic perspective later," Didenko wrote.

