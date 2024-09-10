Rains in the east and west and up to 29°: weather forecast for today

Short-term rains and thunderstorms are expected in a number of regions of Ukraine today. The temperature will be 17-29° during the day. This was reported to UNN by the Ukrainian Weather Center.



Details

According to weather forecasters, on September 10, there will be short-term rains and thunderstorms in the eastern, southeastern, Volyn, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Zakarpattia regions; in the rest of the country, there will be no precipitation.

The wind is mostly southeast, 5-10 m/s.

Temperatures are 10-15° at night, up to 17° on the seaside; 24-29° during the day, 17-22° in the Carpathian and Transcarpathian regions.

In Kyiv region

No precipitation. The wind is mostly southeast, 5-10 m/s. Temperature in the region at night 10-15°, during the day 24-29°; in Kyiv at night 12-14°, during the day 25-27°.