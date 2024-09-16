Main flag at half-mast in Kyiv due to strong winds

In Kyiv, the main flag of Ukraine is being lowered due to wind gusts, UNN reports with reference to KCSA.

According to the KCSA, the flag will remain at half-mast until the weather conditions improve to protect the fabric from damage.

A storm warning has been issued in Kyiv: wind gusts of up to 20 m/s are expected

According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, wind gusts of 15-20 m/s (hazard level I, yellow) are expected in the next hour and will continue until the end of the day on September 16.

The flagpole is almost 90 meters high and weighs 32 tons. The size of the flag cloth is 16 by 24 meters.