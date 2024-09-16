Over UAH 2.9 million accrued to Ukrainians under the National Cashback program

1.2 million Ukrainians have joined the National Cashback program to support domestic producers. So far, more than UAH 2.9 million in cashback has been credited to Ukrainians. This was announced on Monday by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports.

At the beginning of the month, we launched a public beta test of National Cashback. We see that the service is working steadily. 1.2 million Ukrainians have joined the program, 638,000+ of them have activated cards in Diia - wrote Fedorov on Telegram.

As for manufacturers, according to the ministers, the results are also good. The National Cashback program has attracted 963 manufacturers and 171+ thousand products.

“The numbers are growing every day, and the most important thing is that more than UAH 2.9 million of cashback has already been credited to Ukrainians,” Fedorov said.

Cashback payments will start on October 20 for purchases made in September.

For reference

You can get 10% of the cost of purchases for goods made by Ukrainian producers, which is up to UAH 3,000 per month. To join the program, you need to open a card online at the bank, select the National Cashback card in Diia and cashback will be credited monthly.

For detailed instructions on how everything works, follow the link.

